ISRO job 'scam': Karnataka HC flags 'unusual' 1.03 crore payment, orders probe against complainant

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Bengaluru police to register a case against a man who claimed he was duped of over ₹1 crore by a woman and her alleged accomplices under the pretext of securing him a job at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). the court cited the "unusual nature" of the transaction as grounds for the order.

The direction came while the court was hearing a bail plea filed by the accused, Vinutha M E, who allegedly took ₹1.03 crore from complainant Sanjay N between August 2024 and early 2025, promising to secure him a graphic designer's job at ISRO.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, heading a vacation bench, said, “The allegation by the complainant is that he paid ₹1.03 crore to the petitioner and others for obtaining employment in a reputed organisation like ISRO. Therefore, the first respondent [Annapurneshwari Nagar Police] is directed to register a complaint against the complainant.”

The court observed that by Sanjay’s own admission, he willingly paid exorbitant sums to various individuals introduced by Vinutha — including those he believed to be associated with ISRO — in multiple instalments. The judge termed this behaviour “unusual” and directed that the matter be investigated from both ends.

The court also instructed that a copy of the order be sent to the Chairman of ISRO, with the Registrar Judicial asked to produce proof of this communication at the next hearing on June 4.

Details of the alleged fraud

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay, Vinutha first approached him at his home in Nagarabhavi in August 2024 and convinced him she could help him secure a job at ISRO. He initially paid her ₹37 lakh, followed by a medical fitness certificate from Victoria Hospital, steps he believed were part of the recruitment process.

As the promised job failed to materialise, further payments were demanded. Sanjay claims he was introduced to individuals named Supratho Patho, Reddappa, Rajendra A K, and Anil Kumar, purportedly ISRO officials, who also sought money. Convinced that a job offer was forthcoming, Sanjay ultimately paid a total of ₹1.03 crore.

When no appointment letter arrived and the money was not refunded, he filed a complaint against Vinutha and the others.

While arguing for bail, Vinutha’s lawyer said she is a homemaker and pointed out that her co-accused had already secured bail. However, the court noted that Vinutha had previously been named in criminal cases in Kollegal and Chikkamagaluru Town police stations. The judge described her as a “habitual offender” and directed her to furnish details of her criminal history.

Her counsel countered that it was actually her husband who was involved in those earlier cases, not Vinutha herself, and urged the court to consider granting her conditional bail.

The case will next be heard on June 4.

