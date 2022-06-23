Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IT dept raids Karnataka educational institutions over tax evasion claims: Report
bengaluru news

IT dept raids Karnataka educational institutions over tax evasion claims: Report

IT officials on Thursday raided multiple locations that were linked to educational institutions in Karnataka over allegedly evading tax.
Published on Jun 23, 2022 07:09 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday raided multiple locations linked to educational institutions in Karnataka over suspicions of tax evasion, news agencies reported.

Officials from the department targeted two institutions in Bengaluru, the names of which Hindustan Times could not ascertain immediately. News agency PTI quoted sources in the IT department as saying that these two had been on the department's radar for a while.

Various locations linked to these institutions were raided simultaneously starting early morning, according to PTI. Sources told PTI homes, offices and other premises related to key authorities from the two institutions were also searched. It is not clear if any belongings of the suspects were seized as evidence in the matter as further details are awaited.

A report on Times Now quoted some sources as saying that the AC Reva University and Krishnadevaraya Institutions had come under the IT department's radar.

