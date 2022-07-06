I-T raids Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Lab's office in Bengaluru
The Income Tax department Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturers of Dolo-650 tablet that was widely used by Covid-19 patients during the last over two years, on charges of alleged tax evasion.
Officials said the department is looking at financial documents, balance sheets and business distributor networks of the company as part of the searches.
The PTI has sent queries on the action to the company and a response is awaited.
Some other linked locations of the company in other cities and those of its promoters and distributors are also being covered, they said.
The company said on its website that it was engaged in the making and marketing pharmaceutical products and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and has 17 manufacturing units across the country apart from conducting business overseas.
Its major pharma products are Dolo-650, Amlong, Lubrex, Diapride, Vildapride, Olmat, Avas, Tripride, Bactoclav, Tenepride-M and Arbitel.
Dolo-650, an analgesic (pain killer) and antipyretic (fever-reducing) was being prescribed by doctors and medical shop owners for coronavirus patients to reduce pain and fever, common symptoms caused by Covid.
In the words of the company, Dolo-650, is "virtually a household name across the country".
The company website showcased a news article, published in February, on its website that said: "The company has sold 350 crore tablets (of Dolo-650) since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, and earned revenues of ₹400 crore in a year."
The CMD of the company, Dilip Surana, has been quoted in the story.
Offerings to Kaali vary from place to place, say priests after Moitra’s remarks
A day after the Trinamool Congress condemned its Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's statement that Kaali is a “meat eating and alcohol accepting Goddess” to her and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded her arrest on charges of hurting Hindu religious sentiments, many priests and believers on Wednesday echoed Moitra's line and said that offerings to Kaali do vary from place to place.
Illegal immigration racket busted in Jalandhar, 536 passports seized
The Jalandhar police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an illegal immigration racket with the arrest of four men, who are facing around 120 criminal cases and were running five unauthorised consultancies in the city to dupe people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Police have also recovered 536 Indian passports, ₹49,000 cash, a laptop, and three computers from the possession of the suspects, identified as Nitin, Amit Sharma, Sahil Ghai, and Tajinder Singh.
Spice of Life | Rest assured, retirement is an opportunity, not a calamity
After 39 years of service, I was to retire. The language felt cold, even brutal. The speeches at the felicitation had begun in right earnest. I abruptly realised it was my departure that the speaker was referring to. I would stop being important at home as well. An increase in life expectancy has changed the concept of retirement, now half your work life is still left, leaving you a time management problem.
Amritsar police get five more days to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in Kandowalia murder case
An Amritsar court on Wednesday extended gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's police remand by five days, after the local police requested more time to interrogate him for the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia. Bishnoi, who has been identified as the main conspirator in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, was brought to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand from Delhi, where he was lodged in the Tihar jail.
Punjabi actor arrested for hurting religious sentiments
Punjabi film actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested on Wednesday, a day after a Jalandhar court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks about Lord Balmiki during a TV show. The remarks had triggered protests in Jalandhar, with members of the Balmiki community also calling for a Bandh on July 11 in case the police fail to arrest the actor.
