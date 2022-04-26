'It's against rules': Karnataka Education Minister on Bible row
After furore over Karnataka school asking students to carry the Bible, Karnataka Education minister called the decision by the school ‘wrong’.
He said: "Whatever decision was taken by the school is wrong. It is against rules. The Karnataka State Education Act clearly says that no school can teach religious books or practices."
BC Nagesh had earlier said that moral science would be part of the curriculum which won't just be restricted to one religion. He had said that the essence of all religions including Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavat Gita, Quran and others will be part of moral studies.
Before that, he had also spoken about including the Gita in the syllabus. "The Bhagavad Gita is not only for the Hindus, it is for all. If experts say, it will definitely be introduced."
The Bible row follows other issue about hijab and halal meat in Karnataka. Several right-wing organisations called it a ‘violation of the Karnataka Education Act’.
The Clarence High School in Bengaluru also asked parents to sign an undertaking for the new rule, which said that they would not object to their children carrying the Bible to school.
The undertaking further read that parents need to affirm that their children will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for their own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during their stay at the school.
Right-wing organisation Janajagruti Samiti's spokesperson told Asianet News that non-Christian children attending the school are being forced to accept a particular community's education. The spokesperson said that there is a conspiracy to snatch away their religious rights and that the organisation will approach the Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh to discuss the matter. "If the state government does not take action, we will approach the high court and file a Public Interest Litigation," he had told the media.
Clarence High School, which is on the Pottery Road in Richard's town meanwhile said it provides a Bible-based education.
However, the Principal of the school, Jerry George Mathew told ANI that, "We are aware that some people are upset about one of the policies of our school. We are a peace-loving and law-abiding school. We've consulted our advocates on this matter and we'll follow their advice. We won't break law of the land."
