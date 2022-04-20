Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran and others will be part of moral science in K'taka
Moral science will be part of the curriculum from this academic year and won’t just be restricted to one religion. BC Nagesh, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that the essence of all religions including Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavat Gita, Quran and others will be part of moral studies.
The curriculum will be decided by a committee and there will be no exams on the subject. He told reporters: “Though there is no demand from madrasas or the minority community, parents have asked us to provide regular education to madrasa students, like in other schools, so that they can compete with other children, take professional courses and competitive exams.”
There will also be preparatory classed where teachers will focus on teaching through song and dance to improve the quality of learning, particularly in post-pandemic world. Regular classes are set to begin from June 1 and students will also have less homework.
Earlier, when questioned about teaching the Bhagavad Gita in schools, CM Bommai said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values.
BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23. "What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?" the Chief Minister said when questioned whether Bhagavad Gita will bring moral values among children. "It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education department comes out with," Bommai said responding to a query on the government considering introducing the scripture in school education.
With inputs from PTI
Biker skids on waterlogged road, run over by truck in Bengaluru
Waterlogging has led to yet another death in Bengaluru. A month after a girl was run over by a girl after she jumped over the crossing to avoid a waterlogged subway similar mishap killed a biker on Monday night. A 22-year-old mechanic has died, while his friend suffered injuries after they were run over by a truck when their bike skidded on a waterlogged road in Bengaluru.
Anti-encroachment drive begins in Jahangirpuri days after clashes | Videos
The anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area started on Wednesday morning under heavy police and paramilitary forces deployment. The drive comes four days after the area witnessed violent clashes, including alleged stone pelting, arson and firing between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a bulldozer can be seen taking down what appear to be roadside food stalls and shops.
‘Routine exercise’, officials say amid anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri
New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation plans to undertake a “joint encroachment removal action” in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday and has sought assistance of 400 police personnel for the purpose. North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body planned to undertake the drive on Tuesday but it did not materialise as police were not made available. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area on Wednesday morning.
Karnataka CM Bommai embarks on 3-day districts tour
During the visit, the CM will take stock of the development works and also expedite the ongoing projects in the districts. Bhartiya Janata Party has set up three teams that will tour the state and hold conventions of district-level, booth-level party workers to assess the ground situation besides gathering feedback on the central and state government's schemes.
Uber gets more expensive in Bengaluru, fare raised by 10%
Uber confirmed that it had raised its fares in Bengaluru amid complaints by various customers about higher fares. Uber said it had raised its by fare by 10%. While Ola hasn't made a statement, sources told a leading daily that they are going to follow suit. The diesel price in Bengaluru today is ₹94.78 per litre while the petrol price is ₹111.09 per litre. Meanwhile, CNG is ₹75 per kg.
