Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran and others will be part of moral science in K'taka

The curriculum will be decided by a committee and there will be no exams on the subject.
Bengaluru, Feb 08 (ANI): Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh addressing a press conference, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Moral science will be part of the curriculum from this academic year and won’t just be restricted to one religion. BC Nagesh, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that the essence of all religions including Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavat Gita, Quran and others will be part of moral studies. 

The curriculum will be decided by a committee and there will be no exams on the subject. He told reporters: “Though there is no demand from madrasas or the minority community, parents have asked us to provide regular education to madrasa students, like in other schools, so that they can compete with other children, take professional courses and competitive exams.” 

There will also be preparatory classed where teachers will focus on teaching through song and dance to improve the quality of learning, particularly in post-pandemic world. Regular classes are set to begin from June 1 and students will also have less homework. 

Earlier, when questioned about teaching the Bhagavad Gita in schools, CM Bommai said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values. 

BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23. "What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?" the Chief Minister said when questioned whether Bhagavad Gita will bring moral values among children. "It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education department comes out with," Bommai said responding to a query on the government considering introducing the scripture in school education. 

With inputs from PTI

