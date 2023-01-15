Jailed gangster in Belagavi makes threatening calls to Nitin Gadkari's office

A jailed gangster from Karnataka’s Belagavi allegedly made threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office from inside the jail and Nagpur Police have beefed up the security to the minister, reported news agency ANI. The jail administration of Belagavi has recovered a diary from the accused, which has been seized and Nagpur Police have asked for production remand for the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Kantha, a jailed gangster, serving imprisonment in Belagavi jail. Speaking to ANI, Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur Commissioner of Police said, "Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was being threatened from jail. The caller is a notorious gangster and murder accused Jayesh Kantha, who is imprisoned in Karnataka's Belagavi jail. He threatened Gadkari's office by using the phone illegally inside the jail and our team has already left for Belagavi for further probe.”

Nagpur police also said that the office of Gadkari received three calls at 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm at the landline number of Gadkari's office from the BSNL network-registered number. "There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR (Call Detail Record). An analysis is underway and the existing security has been increased. The security at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari has also beefed up," another top cop told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON