James vs The Kashmir Files: Siddaramaiah claims, 'BJP not letting film…'

Is BJP forcing Karnataka theatre owners to stop screening Puneeth Rajkumar's last film ‘James’ which garnered over 100cr in the first 4 days to pave way for screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’?

Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah claims that some BJP politicians and party workers are forcing theatres to screen The Kashmir Files instead.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah elaborated, “@BJP4Karnataka's lawmakers and activists are putting pressure on theatres to stop the screening of late Puneeth Raj Kumar's last film 'James' for 'Kashmiri Files'” According to reports Kishore Pathikonda, the producer of James, met with Siddaramaiah on Monday night.

Fans were shocked to learn of Puneeth's death in October of last year, and James is his final film. “The film's producers have already made theatre reservations and paid a deposit. Disrupting the screening of James to show The Kashmir Files is harassment, ” he expressed himself. Siddaramaiah also requested that the government exempt James from taxation, as it had done with The Kashmir Files. Siddaramaiah also demanded that the government exclude James from paying taxes, as it had done with The Kashmir Files.

He claimed, the producers of the film James met him and mentioned that they had booked the theatres for the movie months ago and paid the advance too. Now it is unfair that the film is being forced to stop. He has asked the Chief Minister to intervene and act strictly against the obstruction of the film."If this fails, the government will be considered hand in glove with the perpetrators," he added.

“Not only is this disgrace to James, but also an insult to Puneet Raj Kumar… Let Kashmiri Files be screened. It is not right to force a film on people to watch it. There was a film about Gandhiji. Recently, there was also a movie called Jaibheem. Has anyone been forced to look at them?” he tweeted.

CT Ravi, the BJP's national general secretary, denied Siddaramaiah's accusation. “Appu is a son of this land. There has been no such incident, ” Ravi stated. "The Kashmir Files is a historical drama that portrays a harsh reality. There's no comparison between this film and James," Ravi said, criticizing Siddaramaiah for creating controversy, "When it comes to these things, Siddaramaiah is quite intelligent."

Puneeth, or Appu as he is affectionately known in the state, has a big fan base, according to the Congress leader. "His admirers are waiting up to see his most recent film, and I am opposed to BJP politicians' efforts to prevent it from being shown," he said, adding that he would speak with lawmakers who are asking theatres to stop exhibiting James. "They who are interested in The Kashmir Files are welcome to see the film," Siddaramaiah says, "but banning one film's screening and forcing people to view another is not appropriate."

Despite selling out to sold-out crowds, James producer, Pathikonda claimed that numerous theatres had urged him to lower the number of presentations to accommodate other films, but he refused to name them. "I'm not sure if and from whom these theatre owners are under pressure." He urged spectators to support Puneeth's final picture, saying, "I just know what they told me. We're still in the first week, and the movie is playing to packed houses." he told reporters.