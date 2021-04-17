Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy tests positive for Covid-19
bengaluru news

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy tests positive for Covid-19

Kumaraswamy was campaigning for the state bypolls.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:53 PM IST
HD Kumaraswamy tested positive for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. "I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old JD(S) leader tweeted.

For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today. He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.

