JDS leader murdered in Hassan; Police tightens security

Security has been tightened in Karnataka's Hassan after unidentified persons hacked a Janata Dal (Secular) leader to death on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Nagaraj, who was a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

News agency ANI said security had been increased near the mortuary. The case is being investigated by local police, who have formed three teams. Hassan district superintendent R Srinivas Gowda said cops from other districts had been called for added security.

The incident happened at Laxmipura Extension in Hassan city.

It occurred after 6 pm Wednesday, when the deceased was returning home on his two-wheeler. The accused are believed to have tailed him in an auto rickshaw and made him stop.

He died on the spot.

Prashant Nagaraj's father, also a HCMC member, was murdered in September 2005.

The Hindu said Prashanth is also an accused in a September 2006 murder case.

In connection with this murder, police have reportedly seized murder weapons and the auto rickshaw used by the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JDS MLA Hardanahalli Devegowda Revanna visited the hospital where Prashant's body had been shifted and offered condolences to the family - his wife and two children.

In 2018 another JDS leader was murdered by four attackers, after which former chief minister and senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy was caught - in a video released by ANI - asking a police officer to kill the assailants. He later said he was in an emotional state at the time.