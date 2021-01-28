IND USA
JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka

Prabhu B Chauhan, Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry, said that the government aims to get this bill passed in during this session
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Cabinet Minister ST Somashekar, Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and other leaders worship a cow after the anti-cattle slaughter bill passed in the Lower House, at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, December 2020. (ANI)

Basavaraj Horatti, the senior Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), leader who is likely to be elected as the chairman of the Upper House of the state legislature on Thursday said that he would support all bills by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, formalising the alliance between the two parties.

“If there are important bills, they will be passed,” Horatti said on Thursday.

His statement comes a day after the BJP and JD(S) indicated joining hands to oust the Congress out of power in the legislative council.

“BJP and JD(S) together have a majority so there is no question of defeating the bills,” he said, adding that he will support the anti-cattle slaughter bill “100%”.

Prabhu B Chauhan, Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry, said that the government is aiming to get this bill passed in the state during this session.

The government managed to pass the anti-cattle slaughter bill in the Lower House but it is yet to be taken up in the Upper House.

The BS Yediyurappa-led state government has already promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance that widens the existing provisions for punishment on killing of cattle and offers protection to those “acting in good faith” to save them.

The Congress said that the JD(S) is a party of convenience and their decision to support the bill will deal a heavy blow to the state’s farming community.

“We oppose this blanket ban on cattle slaughter as it will be a big blow to the farmers who look it as an alternate mode of income,” Rizwan Arshad, the legislator from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, said.

He added that JD(S), which calls itself a party with “farmer focus”, will be exposed before their core support base.

