Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja's manager caught in Bengaluru assault scandal on fitness trainer: Report

The Bengaluru police have apprehended four individuals, including the manager of Kannada film star Dhruva Sarja, in connection with an assault on a fitness trainer earlier this year. The arrests involve Ashwin, Sarja's manager, along with Nagendra, a driver, and two others, Subbu and Harsha, who were accused of attacking Prashanth Poojari on May 26, The Indian Express reported. The attack, which occurred on May 26, is believed to have been motivated by dissatisfaction with Poojari’s close relationship with Sarja. (HT File)

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda spoke to reporters on the matter and confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, stating that the suspects were involved in a violent incident on K R Road in Banashankari’s second stage. On that date, Poojari, who was also Sarja’s fitness trainer, was reportedly assaulted by two men on a motorcycle as he was heading home, the report noted.

Following the incident, Poojari filed a complaint identifying Subbu and Harsha as the attackers. The police charged them under Sections 41 (wrongful restraint) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Initially, Harsha and Subbu were detained, and during interrogation, they disclosed the involvement of Nagendra, the publication stated.

Commissioner Dayananda noted that the motive behind the attack stemmed from dissatisfaction with the growing friendship between Poojari and Sarja. Ashwin and Nagendra were reportedly displeased with this closeness and orchestrated the assault through Subbu and Harsha, police sources told the publication.

“All the four are out on bail. Nagendra had asked Subbu and Harsha to attack Poojari at Ashwin’s behest,” an officer said, as quoted in the report.

All four suspects have since been released on bail. It was revealed that Nagendra had instructed Subbu and Harsha to carry out the attack at the behest of Ashwin. The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the assault.