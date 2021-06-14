Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: 7,300 cusecs water released from Tunga dam

ANI | , Shivamogga
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Comparatively, the Tunga dam is a small one, constructed to provide drinking water to Shivamogga and for canal irrigation of paddy and areca nuts in the region.(ANI file photo)

Following increase in water levels due to heavy rainfall, 7,300 cusecs of excess water was released on Monday from Tunga dam in Gajanuru village of Shivamogga, informed Harish, an engineer of Upper Tunga project.

"Through crest gates, 1,500 cusecs and through powerhouse, 5,800 cusec water has been released. 21 gates were opened to remove the excess water," said Harish, an engineer of Upper Tunga project.

He further said, "Tunga dam which is built across river Tunga in Gajanuru village of Shivamogga had filled up to the brim. The dam was overbrimming due to downpour in its catchments areas in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga."

Comparatively, the Tunga dam is a small one, constructed to provide drinking water to Shivamogga and for canal irrigation of paddy and areca nuts in the region, he added.

