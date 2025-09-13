Hassan , Eight people were killed, and over 20 others were injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in a village in the Hassan district on Friday night, police sources said. Karnataka: 8 dead as truck ploughs into Ganesha procession

Among the injured, at least eight individuals are currently in critical condition.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.

The incident occurred at Mosale Hosahalli village around 8.45 pm during the final day of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Most of the deceased are young boys, sources said, adding that over 20 people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the truck, said to be coming from Arakalagudu, lost control and crashed the vehicle into the devotees, the majority of whom were students.

Following the accident, the truck driver, Bhuvsnesh, allegedly attempted to flee, but the crowd apprehended him, roughed him up and subsequently handed him over to the police. Sources said the truck belongs to a logistics company.

Four individuals died at the scene, having been trapped under the truck's wheels, while four others succumbed to their injuries in various hospitals in Hassan, sources added.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, stating that he was saddened by the loss of several lives and the serious injuries sustained by people. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

"The government will provide ₹five lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. The cost of treatment for those injured in the incident will be borne by the government. This is a very painful moment. Let us all stand with the families affected by this tragedy," Siddaramaiah said.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy also expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, "I was deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli of Hassan taluk, in which several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured."

The JDS leader appealed to the state government to take steps to provide free treatment to those injured in the accident.

