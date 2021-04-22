Karnataka asks hospitals with over 30 beds to designate 80% for Covid patients

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that all hospitals in the state that have a capacity of more than 30 beds will have to designate 80% of them and ICU facilities for Covid-19 patients. He further said that all hospital beds except those for dialysis patients, mother and childcare and life-threatening diseases will be dedicated for Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru. The minister also highlighted that nursing homes, which have at least 30 beds, have to mandatorily treat non-Covid-19 patients.

“Hospitals in the state having a bed capacity of more than 30 beds will now have to dedicate 80% of the beds and ICU facilities for Covid-19. All nursing homes and hospitals with up to 30 beds should mandatorily treat non-Covid-19 patients,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“All hospital beds except those for dialysis patients, mother and childcare and life-threatening diseases to be dedicated for Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru,” he further added.

Sudhakar on Wednesday asked people not to get anxious and avoid hospitalisation as soon as they test positive for coronavirus disease. He highlighted that 95% of the positive cases do not require hospitalisation and treatment through home isolation can help recovery.

“Our doctors are visiting the patients in home-quarantine, and rendering the consultation. Information regarding dos and don'ts will be circulated,” Sudhakar said.

Karnataka reported its largest single-day spike of 23,558 new cases taking the total number of cases over 12.22 lakh. The death toll also rose to 13,762 with 116 fresh fatalities. Bengaluru Urban reported 13,640 of the total number of cases and 70 deaths. Bengaluru crematoriums were working overtime as ambulances with bodies of the dead lined up outside crematoriums dedicated for Covid-19 patients.