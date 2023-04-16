Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP
Live

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. With barely a month remaining, the state is seeing defections from leaders who seek tickets to contest the assembly poll.

Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP today
Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP today(PTI FILE PHOTO)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
OPEN APP

Ahead of Karnataka polls, another big leader from the BJP announced that he will quit the party on Sunday. Jagadish Shettar, the former chief minister of Karnataka is all set to quit the party after being denied a ticket. BJP's top brass even tried pacifying Shettar on Saturday but the meeting failed. BJP's ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined the Congress on Friday after he was denied a ticket from Athani assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also set to visit Karnataka on Sunday and he will hold a public rally at Karnataka's Kolar. This is the first time Rahul Gandhi is visiting Karnataka after being disqualified as an MP. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    Former CM Jagadish Shettar to quit BJP today

    After a series of meetings with BJP's top leaders, senior leader and former CM Jagadish Shettar announced that he will quit the BJP on Sunday. On Saturday, he met cheif minister Basavaraj Bommai along with union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan and held a series of meeting regarding his ticket. On Saturdy, he also told that he is not in touch with any party and will reveal the future course of action. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka assembly election karnataka karnataka election + 2 more

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. With barely a month remaining, the state is seeing defections from leaders who seek tickets to contest the assembly poll.

Jagadish Shettar to quit the BJP today(PTI FILE PHOTO)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Denied ticket in Karnataka polls, Jagadish Shettar quits BJP

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 16, 2023 06:41 AM IST

However, Shettar, who was the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power in the state, said he would contest the poll for sure.

Jagadish Shettar said on Saturday he is confident his name will appear in the next list of assembly election candidates of BJP (PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

Karnataka assembly polls: JD(S) releases six names in the third list

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 08:25 PM IST

The party has so far released a list of 149 candidates. The first list comprising 93 was released in December last year and 50 on Friday.

Karnataka assembly polls: JD(S) releases six names in the third list(AP)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Close Story

Former K'taka CM Shettar extends ultimatum to BJP, says still hopeful

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 06:53 PM IST

He said he is still hopeful of getting the ticket from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment.

Former K'taka CM Shettar extends ultimatum to BJP, says still hopeful
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Close Story

Former PM Deve Gowda urges PM Modi to consider passing women's reservation bill

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 05:55 PM IST

He highlighted that as Prime Minister he had brought the Women's Reservation Bill to Parliament in 1996, but was unsuccessful in seeing it through

Former PM Deve Gowda urges PM Modi to consider passing women's reservation bill
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Close Story

Karnataka assembly polls: Aravind Limbavali denies getting in touch with DKS

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 05:06 PM IST

He said that he would not distance himself from the party and told that he would sue those who spread false information.

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Close Story

Denying me ticket will have a bearing on 20-25 seats in Karnataka: Shettar warns

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 03:48 PM IST

Addressing reporters here, the senior BJP leader said he would wait for the party's decision on the ticket till Sunday to decide his next course of action.

The BJP has not yet released the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Hubli-Dharwad Central. (PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Close Story

Amid thunderstorms in Karnataka coast, Bengaluru sizzles; Check max temperatures

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 03:38 PM IST

While coastal Karnataka got thunderstorm warnings from weather agencies, Bengaluru saw clear skies and sizzled with maximum temperatures at 36 degrees Celsius.

The average maximum temperature across the state on Friday was 42.2 degrees Celsius, recorded at Raichur district. (Pic for representation)
ByYamini C S
Close Story

Congress 3rd list out: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, Savadi gets Athani

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Siddaramaiah will only be contesting from the Varuna constituency in this assembly elections.

Congress releases 3rd list: Siddaramaiah drops from Kolar, Savadhi gets Athani
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Close Story

‘4-5 sitting BJP MLAs are in touch with us’: Karnataka NCP president N Hari

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 02:14 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also holding a meeting with the party leaders on Saturday and is likely to release their list of candidates soon.

‘4-5 sitting BJP MLAs are in touch with us’: Karnataka NCP president N Hari
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Close Story

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 12:48 PM IST

He, along with his supporters in the home constituency submitted his papers to the concerned election officer.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggon constituency
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi to address Cong rally tomorrow in Karnataka's Kolar

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 10:55 AM IST

The former AICC president will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, and travel to Kolar where he will address the 'Jai Bharat' rally organised by the party.

His visit on Sunday is important for the party ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. (Facebook | Rahul Gandhi)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Close Story

Traffic advisory ahead of IPL match in Bengaluru; Check alternative routes

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 10:17 AM IST

In light of the IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru today, the city traffic police issued an advisory. Check alternative routes here.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.(PTI)
ByYamini C S
Close Story

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: JD(S) reveals six more candidates

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 15, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. With barely a month remaining, the state is seeing defections from leaders who seek tickets to contest the assembly poll.

JD(S) reveals six more candidates for Karnataka polls.
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

After losing national party tag, CPI plans to fight Karnataka polls

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 15, 2023 08:29 AM IST

The CPI was recognised as a 'national party' in 1989. It is the only political party to contest all general elections on the same electoral symbol.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam. (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out