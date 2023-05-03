Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka assembly elections: Here is the full list of Congress candidates

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 03:33 PM IST

The Congress party has announced all the candidates for 223 assembly constituencies in Karnataka assembly polls . Below is the full list of the candidates

S. noName of the candidateName of the constituency
1.Kakasaheb Patil Nippani
2Babasaheb D. PatilKittur
3Vishwas Vasant VaidyaSaundatti Yellamma
4Ramappa Balappa TimmapurMudhol
5J.T. PatilBilgi
6Bheemasen B. ChimmannakattiBadami
7Hullappa Y. MetiBagalkot
8Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb MushrifBijapur City
9Vitthal KatakadhondNagthan
10M.Y. PatilAfzalpur
11Channareddy Patil TunnurYadgir
12Baburao ChinchansurGurmitkal
13Allamaprabhu PatilGulbarga Dakshin
14Vijay Dharam SinghBasavakalyan
15Iqbal AnsariGangawati
16B.R. YavagalNargund
17Vinay KulkarniDharwad
18Santosh S. LadKalghatgi
19Bhimanna NaikSirsi
20V.S. PatilYellapur
21Dr. Srinivas NTKudligi 
22N.Y. GopalakrishnaMolakalmuru
23Chitradurga K.C. VeerendraChitradurga
24HolalkereAnjaneya H
25 Basavaraju V. ShivagangaChannagiri
26Kimmane RathnakarTirthahalli
27Prasadraj KanchanUdupi
28Anand K.SKadur
29Iqbal AhmedTumkuru City
30S.R. SrinivasGubbi
31Keshava Rajanna BYelahanka
32S. Balraj GowdaYeshvanthapura
33Keshava MurthyMahalakshmi Layout
34V. Raghunatha NaiduPadmanaba Nagar
35MandyaP. Ravi Kumar
36Krishnarajpet B.L. Devraja
37B. ShivramBelur
38Dr. Mantar GowdaMadikeri
39SiddhegowdaChamunderhwari
40A.R. Krishna MurthyKollegal
41Ganesh HukkeriChikkodi - Sadalga
42Bharmgoud Alagowda KageKagawad
43Mahendra K. ThammannavarKudachi
44A B PatilHukkeri
45Satish Laxmanrao JarkiholiYemkanmardi
46Smt. Laxmi Ravindra HebbalkarBelgaum Rural-
47Dr. Anjali NimbalkarKhanapur
48Mahantesh Shivanand KoujalagiBailhongal
49Ashok M. PattanRamdurg
50Anand Siddu NyamagoudaJamkhandi
51Vijayanand S. KashappanavarHungund
52Appaji Alias CS NadagowdaMuddebihal
53Shivanada PatilBasavana Bagevadi
54M B PatilBabaleswar
55Yashvanth Rayagoud V PatilIndi
56Dr. Ajay Dharam SinghJevargi
57Rajavenkatappa NaikShorapur
58Sharanabasappa GowdaShahpur
59Priyank KhargeChitapur
60Dr. Sharanaprakash PatilSedam
61Subash V. RathodChincholi
62Smt. Kaneez FatimaGulbarga Uttar
63B R PatilAland
64Rajashekar B PatilHumnabad
65Ashok KhenyBidar South
66Rahim KhanBidar
67Eshwar KhandreBhalki
68Basanagouda DaddalRaichur Rural
69Basanagouda ThurvihalMaski
70Amaregouda Patil BayyapurKushtagi
71Shivaraj Sangappa ThangadagiKanakagiri
72Basavaraj RayareddiYelburga
73K. RaghavendraKoppal
74H.K. PatilGadag
75G.S PatilRon
76Prasad AbbayyaHubli - Dharwad-East
77R.V.DeshapandeHaliyal
78Satish Krishna SailKarwar
79Mankal Subba VidyaBhatkal
80Srinivas V. ManeHangal
81Rudrappa LamaniHaveri 
82Basavaraj N. ShivannanarByadgi
83U.B. BanakarHirekerur
84Prakash K. KoliwadRanibennur
85P.T. Parameshwara NaikHadagalli
86L.B.P. Bheema NaikHagaribommanahalli 
87H.R. GaviyappaVijayanagara
88J.N. GaneshKampli 
89B. NagendraBellary
90TukaramSandur
91T. RaghumurthyChallakere
92D. SudhakarHiriyur
93Govindappa B.G.Hosadurga
94S.S. MallikarjunDavanagere North
95Shamanur ShivashankrappaDavanagere South
96K.S. BasavarajuMayakonda
97Sangameshwara B.K.Bhadravati
98S. Madhu BangarappaSorab
99Gopalakrishnna BulurSagar
100K Gopal PujariByndoor
101M. Dinesh HegdeKundapura
102Vinaya Kumar SorakeKapu
103T.D. RajegowdaSringeri
104Kiran KumarChikanayakanhalli
105K ShadakshariTiptur
106Kanthraj B.MTuruvekere
107Dr. H.D. RanganathKunigal
108Dr. G. ParameshwaraKoratagere 
109T.B. Jaya ChandraSira
110H.V. VenkateshPavagada 
111K.N. RajannaMadhugiri
112Shivashankar Reddy N.H Gauribidanur
113S.N. Subba ReddyBagepalli
114Dr. M.C. SudhakarChintamani
115K.R. Ramesh KumarSrinivaspur
116S.N. NarayanaswamyBangarapet
117K.Y. Nanje GowdaMalur
118Krishna ByregowdaByatarayanapura
119Smt. Kusuma HRajarajeshwarinagar
120Anup IyengarMalleshwaram
121Suresha B.SHebbal
122K.J. GeorgeSarvagnanagar
123Rizwan ArshadShivajinagar
124N.A. HarisShanti Nagar
125Dinesh Gundu RaoGandhi Nagar
126PuttannaRajaji Nagar
127PriyakrishnnaGovindraj Nagar
128M. KrishnamppaVijay Nagar
129B.Z. Zameer Ahmed KhanChamrajpet
130U.B. VenkateshBasavanagudi
131Ramalinga ReddyB T M Layout
132Smt. Sowmya RJayanagar
133Nagesh TMahadevapura 
134B. ShivannaAnekal 
135Sharath Kumar BachegowdaHosakote
136K.H. MuniyappaDevanahalli 
137T. VenkataramaiahDoddaballapur
138Srinivasaiah NNelamangala 
139H.C. BalakrishnaMagadi
140Iqbal Hussain H ARamanagaram
141D.K. ShivakumarKanakapura
142P.M. NarendraswamyMalavalli 
143A. B. Ramesh BandisiddegowdaShrirangapattana
144N. ChaluvarayaswamyNagamangala
145Shreyas M. PatelHolenarasipur
146Murali MohanSakleshpur 
147Rakshith ShivaramBelthangady
148Mithun M. RaiMoodabidri
149 U.T. Abdul Khader Ali FareedMangalore
150Ramanatha Rai BBantval
151KrishnappaSullia
152A.S. PonnannaVirajpet
153K. VentakeshPiriyapatna
154D. RavishankarKrishnarajanagara
155H.P. ManjunathHunsur
156Anil Kumar CHeggadadevankote 
157Darshan DhruvyanarayanaNanjanagud
158Tanveer Sait Narasimharaja
159Siddaramaiah Varuna
160H. C. Mahadevappa T. Narasipur 
161R. Narendra Hanur
162C. Puttaranga Shetty Chamarajanagar
163H.M. Ganesh Parasad Gundlupet
164Laxman Savadi Athani 
165Mahaveer Mohith Raybag 
166Arvind Dalwai Arabhavi
167Asif Sait Belgaum Uttar
168Prabhavathi Mastmardi Belgaum Dakshin
169Diddappa Ramappa Konnur Terdai 
170Sharanappa T Sungar Devar Hippargi 
171Ashik M Managuli Sindgi
172Revu Naik Belamgi Gulbarga Rural
173Dr Shinde Bhimsen Nayak Aurad 
174G Hampayya Nayak Manvi
175Shreedevi R Nayak Devadurga 
176Hampan Gowda Badarli  Sindhanur
177Sujatha N Doddamani Shirahatti 
178NH Konareddy Navalgund
179Kusumawathi C Shivalli  Kundgoi 
180Nivedit Alva Kumta
181BM Nagaraj Siruguppa
182Nara Bharath Reddy Bellar City
183B Devendrappa Jagalur
184N KotreshHarapanahalli
185DG Shanthana Gowda Honnalli
186Dr Sreenivas Kariyana Shimoga Rural
187HC Yogesh Shimoga 
188GB Malatesh Shikaripura 
189Uday Shetty  Karkal 
190Nayana Jyothi Jhawar Mudigere 
191GH Srinivasa Tarikere 
192GH Shanmukhappa YadavTumkur Rural 
193Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar PE Chikkaballapur
194Kothur G Manjunath Kolar
195Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah Dasarahalli 
196RV Devaraju Chickpet
197Umapathi Srinivas Gowda Bommanahalli
198RK Ramesh Bangalore South
199Gangadhar SChannapatna 
200KM Uday Maddur
201KM Shivalinge GowdaArsikere 
202Banavasi Rangaswamy Hassan
203John Richard Lobo Mangalore City South
204Ashok Kumar Rai Puttur
205MK Somashekara Krishnaraja
206K Harish Gowda Chamaraja
207Durgappa S Hoolageri Lingsugur
208Jagadish Shettar Hubballi - Dharwad East
209Nandagavi Srinivas Harihar
210HD Thammaiah Chikmagalur
211Dr BC Muddugangadhar Mulbagal
212DK Mohan KR Puram
213AC Srinivasa Pulakeshinagar:
214Mohammed Shalem Raichur
215BV Rajeev Gowda Sidlaghatta
216S Anand Kumar CV Raman Nagar
217HP Sridhar Gowda Arkalgud
218Inayath Ali Mangalore City North
219MA GopalaswamyShravanabelagola 
220Yasir Ahmed Khan PathanShiggon
221
Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti
Badami
222Madhu BangarappaSorab
223Rudrappa LamaniHaveri
  

In Melukote constituency, the Congress party has not fielded anyone and it extended support to Darshan Puttaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka, a regional party.

Karnataka Congress released the names of 223 candidates for the assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the Congress party has released the manifesto for the assembly polls and promised multiple welfare schemes for the people of Karnataka, if voted to the power. The party has proposed schemes like Gurha Lakhmi, Gruha Yojane, Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya etc. The grand old party also promised that the state run bus rides will be made free for the women in Karnataka.

It also proposed Krishi Sarvodaya Nidhi, under which it will allocate Rs. 50 lakh crore in five years inorder to modernize the agriculture, subsidy, loan and insurance.

For women voters, the Congress promised to support 5,000 women entrepreneurs every year. It has also announced to nurture 5,000 Stree-Shakti micro-enterprises over five years and encourage them to take up modern needs like food processing, catering, mobile canteens, solid waste management etc.

Meanwhile, the BJP too focused on the welfare schemes in it's manifesto. The ruling party promised three free cooking gas cylinders every year to all BPL (Below Poverty Line) families in the state. Each cylinder will be provided during the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. The ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ scheme will provide an affordable and hygienic food by setting up a canteen in every ward of all municipal corporations in the state. The manifesto also promised that every BPL family in the state will get a free half a liter of Nandini Milk every day.

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. The BJP has also put out the list of 224 candidates for assembly elections.

