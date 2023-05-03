Karnataka assembly elections: Here is the full list of Congress candidates

S. no Name of the candidate Name of the constituency 1. Kakasaheb Patil Nippani 2 Babasaheb D. Patil Kittur 3 Vishwas Vasant Vaidya Saundatti Yellamma 4 Ramappa Balappa Timmapur Mudhol 5 J.T. Patil Bilgi 6 Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti Badami 7 Hullappa Y. Meti Bagalkot 8 Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif Bijapur City 9 Vitthal Katakadhond Nagthan 10 M.Y. Patil Afzalpur 11 Channareddy Patil Tunnur Yadgir 12 Baburao Chinchansur Gurmitkal 13 Allamaprabhu Patil Gulbarga Dakshin 14 Vijay Dharam Singh Basavakalyan 15 Iqbal Ansari Gangawati 16 B.R. Yavagal Nargund 17 Vinay Kulkarni Dharwad 18 Santosh S. Lad Kalghatgi 19 Bhimanna Naik Sirsi 20 V.S. Patil Yellapur 21 Dr. Srinivas NT Kudligi 22 N.Y. Gopalakrishna Molakalmuru 23 Chitradurga K.C. Veerendra Chitradurga 24 Holalkere Anjaneya H 25 Basavaraju V. Shivaganga Channagiri 26 Kimmane Rathnakar Tirthahalli 27 Prasadraj Kanchan Udupi 28 Anand K.S Kadur 29 Iqbal Ahmed Tumkuru City 30 S.R. Srinivas Gubbi 31 Keshava Rajanna B Yelahanka 32 S. Balraj Gowda Yeshvanthapura 33 Keshava Murthy Mahalakshmi Layout 34 V. Raghunatha Naidu Padmanaba Nagar 35 Mandya P. Ravi Kumar 36 Krishnarajpet B.L. Devraja 37 B. Shivram Belur 38 Dr. Mantar Gowda Madikeri 39 Siddhegowda Chamunderhwari 40 A.R. Krishna Murthy Kollegal 41 Ganesh Hukkeri Chikkodi - Sadalga 42 Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage Kagawad 43 Mahendra K. Thammannavar Kudachi 44 A B Patil Hukkeri 45 Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi Yemkanmardi 46 Smt. Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar Belgaum Rural- 47 Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar Khanapur 48 Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi Bailhongal 49 Ashok M. Pattan Ramdurg 50 Anand Siddu Nyamagouda Jamkhandi 51 Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar Hungund 52 Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda Muddebihal 53 Shivanada Patil Basavana Bagevadi 54 M B Patil Babaleswar 55 Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil Indi 56 Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh Jevargi 57 Rajavenkatappa Naik Shorapur 58 Sharanabasappa Gowda Shahpur 59 Priyank Kharge Chitapur 60 Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil Sedam 61 Subash V. Rathod Chincholi 62 Smt. Kaneez Fatima Gulbarga Uttar 63 B R Patil Aland 64 Rajashekar B Patil Humnabad 65 Ashok Kheny Bidar South 66 Rahim Khan Bidar 67 Eshwar Khandre Bhalki 68 Basanagouda Daddal Raichur Rural 69 Basanagouda Thurvihal Maski 70 Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur Kushtagi 71 Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi Kanakagiri 72 Basavaraj Rayareddi Yelburga 73 K. Raghavendra Koppal 74 H.K. Patil Gadag 75 G.S Patil Ron 76 Prasad Abbayya Hubli - Dharwad-East 77 R.V.Deshapande Haliyal 78 Satish Krishna Sail Karwar 79 Mankal Subba Vidya Bhatkal 80 Srinivas V. Mane Hangal 81 Rudrappa Lamani Haveri 82 Basavaraj N. Shivannanar Byadgi 83 U.B. Banakar Hirekerur 84 Prakash K. Koliwad Ranibennur 85 P.T. Parameshwara Naik Hadagalli 86 L.B.P. Bheema Naik Hagaribommanahalli 87 H.R. Gaviyappa Vijayanagara 88 J.N. Ganesh Kampli 89 B. Nagendra Bellary 90 Tukaram Sandur 91 T. Raghumurthy Challakere 92 D. Sudhakar Hiriyur 93 Govindappa B.G. Hosadurga 94 S.S. Mallikarjun Davanagere North 95 Shamanur Shivashankrappa Davanagere South 96 K.S. Basavaraju Mayakonda 97 Sangameshwara B.K. Bhadravati 98 S. Madhu Bangarappa Sorab 99 Gopalakrishnna Bulur Sagar 100 K Gopal Pujari Byndoor 101 M. Dinesh Hegde Kundapura 102 Vinaya Kumar Sorake Kapu 103 T.D. Rajegowda Sringeri 104 Kiran Kumar Chikanayakanhalli 105 K Shadakshari Tiptur 106 Kanthraj B.M Turuvekere 107 Dr. H.D. Ranganath Kunigal 108 Dr. G. Parameshwara Koratagere 109 T.B. Jaya Chandra Sira 110 H.V. Venkatesh Pavagada 111 K.N. Rajanna Madhugiri 112 Shivashankar Reddy N.H Gauribidanur 113 S.N. Subba Reddy Bagepalli 114 Dr. M.C. Sudhakar Chintamani 115 K.R. Ramesh Kumar Srinivaspur 116 S.N. Narayanaswamy Bangarapet 117 K.Y. Nanje Gowda Malur 118 Krishna Byregowda Byatarayanapura 119 Smt. Kusuma H Rajarajeshwarinagar 120 Anup Iyengar Malleshwaram 121 Suresha B.S Hebbal 122 K.J. George Sarvagnanagar 123 Rizwan Arshad Shivajinagar 124 N.A. Haris Shanti Nagar 125 Dinesh Gundu Rao Gandhi Nagar 126 Puttanna Rajaji Nagar 127 Priyakrishnna Govindraj Nagar 128 M. Krishnamppa Vijay Nagar 129 B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan Chamrajpet 130 U.B. Venkatesh Basavanagudi 131 Ramalinga Reddy B T M Layout 132 Smt. Sowmya R Jayanagar 133 Nagesh T Mahadevapura 134 B. Shivanna Anekal 135 Sharath Kumar Bachegowda Hosakote 136 K.H. Muniyappa Devanahalli 137 T. Venkataramaiah Doddaballapur 138 Srinivasaiah N Nelamangala 139 H.C. Balakrishna Magadi 140 Iqbal Hussain H A Ramanagaram 141 D.K. Shivakumar Kanakapura 142 P.M. Narendraswamy Malavalli 143 A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda Shrirangapattana 144 N. Chaluvarayaswamy Nagamangala 145 Shreyas M. Patel Holenarasipur 146 Murali Mohan Sakleshpur 147 Rakshith Shivaram Belthangady 148 Mithun M. Rai Moodabidri 149 U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed Mangalore 150 Ramanatha Rai B Bantval 151 Krishnappa Sullia 152 A.S. Ponnanna Virajpet 153 K. Ventakesh Piriyapatna 154 D. Ravishankar Krishnarajanagara 155 H.P. Manjunath Hunsur 156 Anil Kumar C Heggadadevankote 157 Darshan Dhruvyanarayana Nanjanagud 158 Tanveer Sait Narasimharaja 159 Siddaramaiah Varuna 160 H. C. Mahadevappa T. Narasipur 161 R. Narendra Hanur 162 C. Puttaranga Shetty Chamarajanagar 163 H.M. Ganesh Parasad Gundlupet 164 Laxman Savadi Athani 165 Mahaveer Mohith Raybag 166 Arvind Dalwai Arabhavi 167 Asif Sait Belgaum Uttar 168 Prabhavathi Mastmardi Belgaum Dakshin 169 Diddappa Ramappa Konnur Terdai 170 Sharanappa T Sungar Devar Hippargi 171 Ashik M Managuli Sindgi 172 Revu Naik Belamgi Gulbarga Rural 173 Dr Shinde Bhimsen Nayak Aurad 174 G Hampayya Nayak Manvi 175 Shreedevi R Nayak Devadurga 176 Hampan Gowda Badarli Sindhanur 177 Sujatha N Doddamani Shirahatti 178 NH Konareddy Navalgund 179 Kusumawathi C Shivalli Kundgoi 180 Nivedit Alva Kumta 181 BM Nagaraj Siruguppa 182 Nara Bharath Reddy Bellar City 183 B Devendrappa Jagalur 184 N Kotresh Harapanahalli 185 DG Shanthana Gowda Honnalli 186 Dr Sreenivas Kariyana Shimoga Rural 187 HC Yogesh Shimoga 188 GB Malatesh Shikaripura 189 Uday Shetty Karkal 190 Nayana Jyothi Jhawar Mudigere 191 GH Srinivasa Tarikere 192 GH Shanmukhappa Yadav Tumkur Rural 193 Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar PE Chikkaballapur 194 Kothur G Manjunath Kolar 195 Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah Dasarahalli 196 RV Devaraju Chickpet 197 Umapathi Srinivas Gowda Bommanahalli 198 RK Ramesh Bangalore South 199 Gangadhar S Channapatna 200 KM Uday Maddur 201 KM Shivalinge Gowda Arsikere 202 Banavasi Rangaswamy Hassan 203 John Richard Lobo Mangalore City South 204 Ashok Kumar Rai Puttur 205 MK Somashekara Krishnaraja 206 K Harish Gowda Chamaraja 207 Durgappa S Hoolageri Lingsugur 208 Jagadish Shettar Hubballi - Dharwad East 209 Nandagavi Srinivas Harihar 210 HD Thammaiah Chikmagalur 211 Dr BC Muddugangadhar Mulbagal 212 DK Mohan KR Puram 213 AC Srinivasa Pulakeshinagar: 214 Mohammed Shalem Raichur 215 BV Rajeev Gowda Sidlaghatta 216 S Anand Kumar CV Raman Nagar 217 HP Sridhar Gowda Arkalgud 218 Inayath Ali Mangalore City North 219 MA Gopalaswamy Shravanabelagola 220 Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan Shiggon 221 Bheemasen B. In Melukote constituency, the Congress party has not fielded anyone and it extended support to Darshan Puttaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka, a regional party.

Karnataka Congress released the names of 223 candidates for the assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the Congress party has released the manifesto for the assembly polls and promised multiple welfare schemes for the people of Karnataka, if voted to the power. The party has proposed schemes like Gurha Lakhmi, Gruha Yojane, Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya etc. The grand old party also promised that the state run bus rides will be made free for the women in Karnataka.

It also proposed Krishi Sarvodaya Nidhi, under which it will allocate Rs. 50 lakh crore in five years inorder to modernize the agriculture, subsidy, loan and insurance.

For women voters, the Congress promised to support 5,000 women entrepreneurs every year. It has also announced to nurture 5,000 Stree-Shakti micro-enterprises over five years and encourage them to take up modern needs like food processing, catering, mobile canteens, solid waste management etc.

Meanwhile, the BJP too focused on the welfare schemes in it's manifesto. The ruling party promised three free cooking gas cylinders every year to all BPL (Below Poverty Line) families in the state. Each cylinder will be provided during the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. The ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ scheme will provide an affordable and hygienic food by setting up a canteen in every ward of all municipal corporations in the state. The manifesto also promised that every BPL family in the state will get a free half a liter of Nandini Milk every day.

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. The BJP has also put out the list of 224 candidates for assembly elections.

