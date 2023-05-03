Karnataka assembly elections: Here is the full list of Congress candidates

The Congress party has announced all the candidates for 223 assembly constituencies in Karnataka assembly polls . Below is the full list of the candidates
S. no
Name of the candidate
Name of the constituency
1.
Kakasaheb Patil
Nippani
2
Babasaheb D. Patil
Kittur
3
Vishwas Vasant Vaidya
Saundatti Yellamma
4
Ramappa Balappa Timmapur
Mudhol
5
J.T. Patil
Bilgi
6
Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti
Badami
7
Hullappa Y. Meti
Bagalkot
8
Abdul Hameed Kajasaheb Mushrif
Bijapur City
9
Vitthal Katakadhond
Nagthan
10
M.Y. Patil
Afzalpur
11
Channareddy Patil Tunnur
Yadgir
12
Baburao Chinchansur
Gurmitkal
13
Allamaprabhu Patil
Gulbarga Dakshin
14
Vijay Dharam Singh
Basavakalyan
15
Iqbal Ansari
Gangawati
16
B.R. Yavagal
Nargund
17
Vinay Kulkarni
Dharwad
18
Santosh S. Lad
Kalghatgi
19
Bhimanna Naik
Sirsi
20
V.S. Patil
Yellapur
21
Dr. Srinivas NT
Kudligi
22
N.Y. Gopalakrishna
Molakalmuru
23
Chitradurga K.C. Veerendra
Chitradurga
24
Holalkere
Anjaneya H
25
Basavaraju V. Shivaganga
Channagiri
26
Kimmane Rathnakar
Tirthahalli
27
Prasadraj Kanchan
Udupi
28
Anand K.S
Kadur
29
Iqbal Ahmed
Tumkuru City
30
S.R. Srinivas
Gubbi
31
Keshava Rajanna B
Yelahanka
32
S. Balraj Gowda
Yeshvanthapura
33
Keshava Murthy
Mahalakshmi Layout
34
V. Raghunatha Naidu
Padmanaba Nagar
35
Mandya
P. Ravi Kumar
36
Krishnarajpet
B.L. Devraja
37
B. Shivram
Belur
38
Dr. Mantar Gowda
Madikeri
39
Siddhegowda
Chamunderhwari
40
A.R. Krishna Murthy
Kollegal
41
Ganesh Hukkeri
Chikkodi - Sadalga
42
Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage
Kagawad
43
Mahendra K. Thammannavar
Kudachi
44
A B Patil
Hukkeri
45
Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi
Yemkanmardi
46
Smt. Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar
Belgaum Rural-
47
Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar
Khanapur
48
Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi
Bailhongal
49
Ashok M. Pattan
Ramdurg
50
Anand Siddu Nyamagouda
Jamkhandi
51
Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar
Hungund
52
Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda
Muddebihal
53
Shivanada Patil
Basavana Bagevadi
54
M B Patil
Babaleswar
55
Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil
Indi
56
Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh
Jevargi
57
Rajavenkatappa Naik
Shorapur
58
Sharanabasappa Gowda
Shahpur
59
Priyank Kharge
Chitapur
60
Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil
Sedam
61
Subash V. Rathod
Chincholi
62
Smt. Kaneez Fatima
Gulbarga Uttar
63
B R Patil
Aland
64
Rajashekar B Patil
Humnabad
65
Ashok Kheny
Bidar South
66
Rahim Khan
Bidar
67
Eshwar Khandre
Bhalki
68
Basanagouda Daddal
Raichur Rural
69
Basanagouda Thurvihal
Maski
70
Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur
Kushtagi
221
Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan
Shiggon
72
Basavaraj Rayareddi
Yelburga
73
K. Raghavendra
Koppal
74
H.K. Patil
Gadag
75
G.S Patil
Ron
76
Prasad Abbayya
Hubli - Dharwad-East
77
R.V.Deshapande
Haliyal
78
Satish Krishna Sail
Karwar
79
Mankal Subba Vidya
Bhatkal
80
Srinivas V. Mane
Hangal
81
Rudrappa Lamani
Haveri
82
Basavaraj N. Shivannanar
Byadgi
83
U.B. Banakar
Hirekerur
84
Prakash K. Koliwad
Ranibennur
85
P.T. Parameshwara Naik
Hadagalli
86
L.B.P. Bheema Naik
Hagaribommanahalli
87
H.R. Gaviyappa
Vijayanagara
88
J.N. Ganesh
Kampli
89
B. Nagendra
Bellary
90
Tukaram
Sandur
91
T. Raghumurthy
Challakere
92
D. Sudhakar
Hiriyur
93
Govindappa B.G.
Hosadurga
94
S.S. Mallikarjun
Davanagere North
95
Shamanur Shivashankrappa
Davanagere South
96
K.S. Basavaraju
Mayakonda
97
Sangameshwara B.K.
Bhadravati
98
S. Madhu Bangarappa
Sorab
99
Gopalakrishnna Bulur
Sagar
100
K Gopal Pujari
Byndoor
101
M. Dinesh Hegde
Kundapura
102
Vinaya Kumar Sorake
Kapu
103
T.D. Rajegowda
Sringeri
104
Kiran Kumar
Chikanayakanhalli
105
K Shadakshari
Tiptur
106
Kanthraj B.M
Turuvekere
107
Dr. H.D. Ranganath
Kunigal
108
Dr. G. Parameshwara
Koratagere
109
T.B. Jaya Chandra
Sira
110
H.V. Venkatesh
Pavagada
111
K.N. Rajanna
Madhugiri
112
Shivashankar Reddy N.H
Gauribidanur
113
S.N. Subba Reddy
Bagepalli
114
Dr. M.C. Sudhakar
Chintamani
115
K.R. Ramesh Kumar
Srinivaspur
116
S.N. Narayanaswamy
Bangarapet
117
K.Y. Nanje Gowda
Malur
118
Krishna Byregowda
Byatarayanapura
119
Smt. Kusuma H
Rajarajeshwarinagar
120
Anup Iyengar
Malleshwaram
121
Suresha B.S
Hebbal
122
K.J. George
Sarvagnanagar
123
Rizwan Arshad
Shivajinagar
124
N.A. Haris
Shanti Nagar
125
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Gandhi Nagar
126
Puttanna
Rajaji Nagar
127
Priyakrishnna
Govindraj Nagar
128
M. Krishnamppa
Vijay Nagar
129
B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan
Chamrajpet
130
U.B. Venkatesh
Basavanagudi
131
Ramalinga Reddy
B T M Layout
132
Smt. Sowmya R
Jayanagar
133
Nagesh T
Mahadevapura
134
B. Shivanna
Anekal
135
Sharath Kumar Bachegowda
Hosakote
136
K.H. Muniyappa
Devanahalli
137
T. Venkataramaiah
Doddaballapur
138
Srinivasaiah N
Nelamangala
139
H.C. Balakrishna
Magadi
140
Iqbal Hussain H A
Ramanagaram
141
D.K. Shivakumar
Kanakapura
142
P.M. Narendraswamy
Malavalli
143
A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda
Shrirangapattana
144
N. Chaluvarayaswamy
Nagamangala
145
Shreyas M. Patel
Holenarasipur
146
Murali Mohan
Sakleshpur
147
Rakshith Shivaram
Belthangady
148
Mithun M. Rai
Moodabidri
149
U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed
Mangalore
150
Ramanatha Rai B
Bantval
151
Krishnappa
Sullia
152
A.S. Ponnanna
Virajpet
153
K. Ventakesh
Piriyapatna
154
D. Ravishankar
Krishnarajanagara
155
H.P. Manjunath
Hunsur
156
Anil Kumar C
Heggadadevankote
157
Darshan Dhruvyanarayana
Nanjanagud
158
Tanveer Sait
Narasimharaja
159
Siddaramaiah
Varuna
160
H. C. Mahadevappa
T. Narasipur
161
R. Narendra
Hanur
162
C. Puttaranga Shetty
Chamarajanagar
163
H.M. Ganesh Parasad
Gundlupet
164
Laxman Savadi
Athani
165
Mahaveer Mohith
Raybag
166
Arvind Dalwai
Arabhavi
167
Asif Sait
Belgaum Uttar
168
Prabhavathi Mastmardi
Belgaum Dakshin
169
Diddappa Ramappa Konnur
Terdai
170
Sharanappa T Sungar
Devar Hippargi
171
Ashik M Managuli
Sindgi
172
Revu Naik Belamgi
Gulbarga Rural
173
Dr Shinde Bhimsen Nayak
Aurad
174
G Hampayya Nayak
Manvi
175
Shreedevi R Nayak
Devadurga
176
Hampan Gowda Badarli
Sindhanur
177
Sujatha N Doddamani
Shirahatti
178
NH Konareddy
Navalgund
179
Kusumawathi C Shivalli
Kundgoi
180
Nivedit Alva
Kumta
181
BM Nagaraj
Siruguppa
182
Nara Bharath Reddy
Bellar City
183
B Devendrappa
Jagalur
184
N Kotresh
Harapanahalli
185
DG Shanthana Gowda
Honnalli
186
Dr Sreenivas Kariyana
Shimoga Rural
187
HC Yogesh
Shimoga
188
GB Malatesh
Shikaripura
189
Uday Shetty
Karkal
190
Nayana Jyothi Jhawar
Mudigere
191
GH Srinivasa
Tarikere
192
GH Shanmukhappa Yadav
Tumkur Rural
193
Pradeep Eshwar Ayyar PE
Chikkaballapur
194
Kothur G Manjunath
Kolar
195
Dhanajaya Gangadharaiah
Dasarahalli
196
RV Devaraju
Chickpet
197
Umapathi Srinivas Gowda
Bommanahalli
198
RK Ramesh
Bangalore South
199
Gangadhar S
Channapatna
200
KM Uday
Maddur
201
KM Shivalinge Gowda
Arsikere
202
Banavasi Rangaswamy
Hassan
203
John Richard Lobo
Mangalore City South
204
Ashok Kumar Rai
Puttur
205
MK Somashekara
Krishnaraja
206
K Harish Gowda
Chamaraja
207
Durgappa S Hoolageri
Lingsugur
208
Jagadish Shettar
Hubballi - Dharwad East
209
Nandagavi Srinivas
Harihar
210
HD Thammaiah
Chikmagalur
211
Dr BC Muddugangadhar
Mulbagal
212
DK Mohan
KR Puram
213
AC Srinivasa
Pulakeshinagar:
214
Mohammed Shalem
Raichur
215
BV Rajeev Gowda
Sidlaghatta
216
S Anand Kumar
CV Raman Nagar
217
HP Sridhar Gowda
Arkalgud
218
Inayath Ali
Mangalore City North
219
MA Gopalaswamy
Shravanabelagola
220
Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan
Shiggon
221
Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti
Badami
222
Madhu Bangarappa
Sorab
223
Rudrappa Lamani
Haveri
In Melukote constituency, the Congress party has not fielded anyone and it extended support to Darshan Puttaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka, a regional party.
On Wednesday, the Congress party has released the manifesto for the assembly polls and promised multiple welfare schemes for the people of Karnataka, if voted to the power. The party has proposed schemes like Gurha Lakhmi, Gruha Yojane, Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya etc. The grand old party also promised that the state run bus rides will be made free for the women in Karnataka.
It also proposed Krishi Sarvodaya Nidhi, under which it will allocate Rs. 50 lakh crore in five years inorder to modernize the agriculture, subsidy, loan and insurance.
For women voters, the Congress promised to support 5,000 women entrepreneurs every year. It has also announced to nurture 5,000 Stree-Shakti micro-enterprises over five years and encourage them to take up modern needs like food processing, catering, mobile canteens, solid waste management etc.
Meanwhile, the BJP too focused on the welfare schemes in it's manifesto. The ruling party promised three free cooking gas cylinders every year to all BPL (Below Poverty Line) families in the state. Each cylinder will be provided during the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. The ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ scheme will provide an affordable and hygienic food by setting up a canteen in every ward of all municipal corporations in the state. The manifesto also promised that every BPL family in the state will get a free half a liter of Nandini Milk every day.
The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. The BJP has also put out the list of 224 candidates for assembly elections.
