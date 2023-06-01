Karnataka assembly met for the highest number of days in 2022 out of any other state: Report

Karnataka state assembly met for the highest number of times last year out of any other state in India, followed by West Bengal, a report by PRS Legislative Research said. Karnataka found its place in top three when it came to the highest number of sittings on average between 2016 to 2022, with 35 days. (ANI)

In general, all the state assemblies in the country met for 21 days in 2022 on average. In comparison, Karnataka met for the highest number of days - 45, while West Bengal and Kerala emerged in second and third position, meeting for 42 and 41 days, respectively.

The number of sittings by the state assemblies are also on the decline ever since 2016, the report added.

Karnataka found its place in top three when it came to the highest number of sittings on average between 2016 to 2022, with 35 days. It was third only to Kerala and Odisha, assemblies of which had met for an average 48 and 41 days, respectively.

The southern state had even set a minimum number of sitting days for its legislature, along with other states such as Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, limits of which vary from 35 days to 90 days. However, no state has met its target since 2016, the report said.

Karnataka also spent 15 days to discuss the budget in 2022, while Tamil Nadu spent 26 days, with Kerala and Odisha spending 14 days each. On the other hand, Nagaland discussed and passed its budget in a single day, while Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab spent two days each to discuss theirs.

State assemblies passed over 500 bills last year, with the highest number of bills being passed by Assam (85), followed by Tamil Nadu (51) and Goa (38).

Karnataka, along with Kerala, Meghalaya and Rajasthan, took more than five days to pass most of its bills in 2022, the report found. Rajasthan took the most time in passing bills, with 73% of them being passed after at least five days of their introduction.