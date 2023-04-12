Karnataka assembly poll: BJP supporters protest over leaders being denied ticket

Supporters of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protested in Bengaluru on Tuesday as their candidates were denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka. The BJP released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday, fielding chief minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon assembly constituency and V Somanna from Varuna to fight against leader of opposition and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah.

Anil Benake, a sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, staged a demonstration last evening after he was denied a ticket.(ANI)

Other prominent leaders such as B Y Vijayendra were fielded from Shikaripura seat. As the list was announced, several party workers gathered to protest the exclusion of their leaders. Anil Benake, a sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, staged a demonstration last evening after he was denied a ticket.

Supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad also protested last night in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over ticket denial. The BJP fielded 53 new faces in their first list, giving Chikka Revanna who joined the party recently, a ticket from the Ramdurg constituency.

Supporters of N R Ramesh, who was eyeing the Jayanagar assembly seat, also expressed displeasure against senior leaders R Ashok and B Y Vijayendra for denying a ticket to him.

The BJP is also looking at its first potential rebellion in the poll-bound state after ex-CM Jagadish Shettar conveyed he is “hurt” after being told he will not be offered a ticket to "make way for others". Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 10, with results to be released May 13.