The Karnataka Congress alleged that the ruling BJP party has humiliated senior leader KS Eswarappa, resulting in his exit from electoral politics. The Congress also said that the wickets of BJP are falling ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. ‘He ran away because..’: Karnataka Congress on KS Eswarappa's exit

In a tweet, Karnataka Congress said, “Instead of a candidates list, senior leaders exit is happening on the BJP side. Instead of announcing tickets, the wickets are falling. Tired of making profit from Eswarappa when he was a minister and now tired of making profit during the ticket distribution too. He ran away from politics as he could not bear the humiliation of BJP.”

The senior leader and Shivamogga’s MLA KS Eswarappa submitted his resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday. In a letter, he wrote, “I have decided to voluntarily retire from electoral politics. So, I ask you not to consider my name for any constituency in the upcoming elections.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the party for giving positions of various posts including the post of deputy chief minister in his 40 years of service to the party. The BJP is yet to put out their first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go.