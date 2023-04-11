Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘He ran away because..’: Karnataka Congress on KS Eswarappa's exit

‘He ran away because..’: Karnataka Congress on KS Eswarappa's exit

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 11, 2023 05:13 PM IST

The Congress also said that the wickets of BJP are falling ahead of Karnataka assembly elections.

The Karnataka Congress alleged that the ruling BJP party has humiliated senior leader KS Eswarappa, resulting in his exit from electoral politics. The Congress also said that the wickets of BJP are falling ahead of Karnataka assembly elections.

‘He ran away because..’: Karnataka Congress on KS Eswarappa's exit
‘He ran away because..’: Karnataka Congress on KS Eswarappa's exit

Also Read - Karnataka: BJP leader KS Eshwarappa announces retirement from electoral politics

In a tweet, Karnataka Congress said, “Instead of a candidates list, senior leaders exit is happening on the BJP side. Instead of announcing tickets, the wickets are falling. Tired of making profit from Eswarappa when he was a minister and now tired of making profit during the ticket distribution too. He ran away from politics as he could not bear the humiliation of BJP.”

The senior leader and Shivamogga’s MLA KS Eswarappa submitted his resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday. In a letter, he wrote, “I have decided to voluntarily retire from electoral politics. So, I ask you not to consider my name for any constituency in the upcoming elections.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the party for giving positions of various posts including the post of deputy chief minister in his 40 years of service to the party. The BJP is yet to put out their first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
party minister politics service jp nadda profit resignation letter exit constituency + 7 more
party minister politics service jp nadda profit resignation letter exit constituency + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out