Karnataka assembly polls: Aravind Limbavali denies getting in touch with DKS

BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, whose ticket was kept at hold by the party, has denied rumors about getting in touch with KPCC president DK Shivakumar. He said that he would not distance himself from the party and told that he would sue those who spread false information.

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali.

Aravind shared a tweet which said he is in touch with the Congress and wrote, “This account is continuously spreading misinformation, fabricated lies and misleading the people and media. My legal team will take appropriate legal action for spreading the false information. There is no such discussion happening with me. Distancing from BJP doesn’t arise at all.”

Both Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidate from the Mahadevapura constituency, which made headlines last year after many areas in the constituency had submerged in water due to heavy rains. Mahadevapura is also home to hundreds of multinational companies and large housing societies, which often get affected by Bengaluru’s civic apathy.

Meanwhile, The BJP is likely to release the final list of candidates later today and the party will reportedly announce their candidate from this constituency. Aravind Limbavali has been an MLA at Mahadevapura since 2008 and he won the assembly polls thrice in 2008, 2013 and 2018. The Congress released their third list on Saturday and the party is yet to field a candidate from Mahadevapura.

The assembly polls in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.