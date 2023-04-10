After the end of the BJP Chief Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the party will announce the list of candidates for the assembly polls in a day or two.

Karnataka Assembly polls: CM Bommai to contest from Shiggaon constituency

CM Bommai also announced that he is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.

Talking to the media persons, Basavraj Bommai said, "We discussed the overall list for the Karnataka elections and probably we will sit again tomorrow. The list will be announced tomorrow or the day after that. I am contesting from the Shiggaon constituency".

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday attended the CEC meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi came to attend the meeting.

Earlier, on Saturday, Amit Shah held a meeting at BJP president Nadda's residence in the national capital to discuss and finalise the list of candidates for the May 10 polls.

Karnataka BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other leaders were also present at Nadda's residence.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party in the last Assembly elections, winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats.

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting of votes for the Assembly will be held on May 13.