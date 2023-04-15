The Janata Dal(Secular) has revealed six more names who are contesting in upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. With this, the party has so far released a list of 149 candidates. The first list comprising 93 was released in December last year and 50 on Friday.

Karnataka assembly polls: JD(S) releases six names in the third list(AP)

The party has fielded former Congress MLC Raghu Achar from Chitradurga. Former MLA Dr Bharathi Shankar will contest from Varuna and she will take on former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Dr Devaraj Patil who joined in the JD(S) from Congress got a ticket from the Bagalkot constituency. M N Muthappa is being fielded from Madikeri, the district headquarters town of Kodagu district and Amarashree from Moodbidri. The former minister A B Malaka Reddy is contesting from Yadgir. This is the third list of JD(S) and the party is expected to release more names in the coming days.

The Congress party released the third list of candidates on Saturday with 43 names for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The grand old party is yet to release the names of 15 more candidates. BJP is also expected to release their final list today.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

