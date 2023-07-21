10 BJP MLAs suspended from Karnataka assembly: Speaker, Oppn call on governor

Karnataka assembly Speaker UT Khader, with deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi, met governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday to inform him about the circumstances that led to the suspension of ten Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Wednesday.

BJP MLAs stage a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi against the suspension of 10 party MLAs in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Speaker Khader said that he and the deputy Speaker briefed the governor about the developments in the House, and submitted a report in this regard.

“We also sought his (governor’s) guidance for the smooth conduct of the House,” he said.

On Wednesday, the assembly passed a resolution suspending ten MLAs, including four former ministers, R Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwath Narayana, V Sunil Kumar, and Araga Jnanendra.

They were suspended for their “indecent and disrespectful conduct” after they tore copies of bills and agenda documents and flung them towards the Chair, an official statement from the Speaker read.

In response to the suspension, the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) members boycotted the session on Thursday.

On Thursday, BJP leaders protested in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha and marched to Raj Bhavan to complain against the Speaker and the Congress-led state government.

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy also joined the BJP leaders in complaining against the Speaker.

Following the meeting with the governor, Bommai said, “The governor heard us in detail and said that he is speaking to the chief secretary and getting a report and that he will also be speaking to the legislature secretary and giving appropriate directions.”

“We will boycott the Assembly tomorrow (Friday) also and take the issues to the people. JD(S) leaders have also spoken to us, and on all issues concerning people, we will fight together both inside and outside the Assembly. Tomorrow also BJP members will stage a ‘satyagraha’ in front of the Gandhi statue, and on Saturday, BJP will hold a protest at all district centres,” he added.

On the other hand, deputy chief minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar criticised the Opposition for their boycott and protests, accusing them of resorting to “goondaism” out of frustration.

He said the BJP leaders threw papers at a “Dalit Deputy Speaker” during the previous session. “In a race to show themselves to their Delhi masters, they (BJP leaders) are resorting to all sorts of drama,” he said.

Chaos unfolded in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests inside and outside the assembly against the alleged delay in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made by the ruling Congress government in the state.

The situation turned chaotic in the House as some members of the BJP, while protesting against the alleged “misuse” of IAS officers by the state government, tore copies of bills and agenda and threw them at the Chair, as they were upset over the Speaker’s decision to conduct the proceedings without allowing a lunch break.

The BJP MLAs displayed their anger as deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani was conducting the proceedings after Speaker U T Khader left, stating that the House would not break for lunch and discussion on the Budget and demands would continue. He said that those members who wanted to go for lunch could do so and return.

The ruckus started when members of BJP and JD(S) protested from the well of the House, accusing the Congress government of deploying 30 IAS officers to “serve” its alliance leaders, who had met in the city on Monday and Tuesday to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Upset by the Speaker’s decision, the BJP members went into a huddle for a brief period and then, all of a sudden, threw papers at the Chair and the deputy Speaker.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Speaker Khader visited BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal at a private hospital in Bengaluru after he fell ill during a protest on Wednesday.

This comes after the BJP gave a notice seeking a no-confidence motion against Khader.

“The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah visited BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, who fell ill during the protest in the House, at Fortis Hospital, inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly @utkhader was present on this occasion,” Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter.

Yatnal was taken to the hospital from the Vidhana Soudha soon after he fell unconscious during a protest in the assembly on Wednesday.

He, along with former CM Basavaraj Bommai and several other party leaders, was protesting the decision of the Speaker to suspend 10 BJP MLAs for allegedly causing a “ruckus” in the assembly.

