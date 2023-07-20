Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Speaker Khader visit BJP leader Yatnal in hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Wednesday visited senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal at a private hospital in Bengaluru after he fell ill during a protest yesterday. This comes after the BJP gave a notice seeking a no-confidence motion against Khader. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, who fell ill during a protest in the Assembly, at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.(PTI)

“The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah visited BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, who fell ill during the protest in the House, at Fortis Hospital, inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly @utkhader was present on this occasion,” Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter.

Yatnal was taken to the hospital from the Vidhana Soudha soon after he fell unconscious during a protest in the Assembly on Wednesday. He, along with former CM Basavaraj Bommai and several other party leaders, was protesting the decision of the speaker to suspend 10 BJP MLA's for allegedly causing a "ruckus" in the assembly.

The protesting BJP MLAs were detained and taken away by police. “He is stable and doing fine,” former minister Ashwath Narayan said after visiting him in the hospital, according to news agency PTI. The opposition BJP and the JD(S) had together given notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker on Wednesday. Former CMs Bommai and Kumaraswamy are among those who signed the joint notice of no confidence.