The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka have submitted a joint memorandum to Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday to express their objection towards appointing IAS officers for the opposition meet in Bengaluru. BJP and JDS submit a joint memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot

The BJP and the JDS even boycotted the Assembly proceedings on Thursday and protested outside Vidhana Soudha against the Congress government and speaker UT Khader for suspending ten BJP MLAs. According to news agency PTI, UT Khader, Rudrappa Lamani called on Governor Tawar Chand Gehlot and briefed about why the MLAs had to be suspended. They also reportedly said to the Governor that the suspension was due to unruly behavior of MLAs inside the assembly hall.

On Wednesday, ten BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly for creating ruckus in the hall by throwing papers at deputy speaker Rudrappa Lamani. BJP MLAs Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Yashpal Suvarna, Vedvyasa Kamath, R Ashok, Sunil Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, Bharat Shetty and Ashwathnarayan were the ten MLAs who were suspended till the end of this assembly session.

Ex CM HD Kumaraswamy condemned the suspension of ten MLAs from the Assembly on Wednesday. He said that the Congress has murdered the democracy, just a day after announcing INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in the Bengaluru opposition meet.