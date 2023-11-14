Karnataka bans all forms of head cover during recruitment examinations

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has banned any kind of head cover during upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. The authority also banned any kind of electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka Examination Authority banned all kinds of head cover during recruitment exams of various boards and corporations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The KEA has, however, allowed mangalsutras and toe rings following protests by right-wing organisations. The KEA has announced the dress code for the recruitment exams to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state hall, adding that the move is part of the effort to stop exam malpractices using Bluetooth devices.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines. Earlier women wearing hijab had to be at the exam centres early for a thorough check, following which they were allowed into the halls.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had allowed candidates to wear Hijab while appearing for recruitment-related examinations conducted by the KEA. Examinations were conducted on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hijab row erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry.

After that, boys from several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. The protest spread to other parts of the state as well, leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, after taking oath, had said that the education sector will not be allowed to be "adulterated" in the name of the New Education Policy (NEP).

There was no question of compromise on the issue of protecting the harmony and secular heritage of Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah said as he asserted that hate politics will not be tolerated and the environment of fear would be eradicated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON