Karnataka begins review of lands alloted to right-wing organisations

The Congress-led Karnataka government has initiated a comprehensive review of land parcels allotted to social and educational organisations associated with various Hindu right-wing outfits, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during the last few months of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, people familiar with the development said on Monday. Congress-led Karnataka government initiates review of land given to RSS-affiliated organisations. (ANI)

Senior officials of the revenue department on Monday said the state government has started the process of shortlisting disputed land parcels for evaluation.

One of the land parcels being reviewed is the 116-acre property allocated to the Centre for Education and Social Studies (CESS) for the establishment of Chanakya University in Haralur, near Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district, an official said.

In 2021, the then BJP government got the Chanakya University Bill passed in the legislative assembly amid opposition by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Congress leaders had previously accused the BJP government of undervaluing the land, claiming it was given away for a mere ₹50 crore even as its actual worth was in excess of ₹300 crore.

The government is also looking into the nearly 8-acre plot near Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru allotted to a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Rashtrotthana Parishat, for educational purposes. “A five-acre land allotted to the NGO at Jambunathanahalli in Hospet taluk of Bellary district has also come under the government’s scanner,” a senior revenue department official said, requesting anonymity.

Approximately 25-30 acre of land granted to Rashtrotthana Parishat in Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Anekal, and Yadgir districts are being reviewed, the official added.

Karnataka revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the reporters that chief minister Siddaramaiah has instructed a comprehensive review of all land grants made since December 2022. The decision to review these grants comes as concerns were raised regarding the previous government’s decisions and their impact on legitimate organisations and the public at large, he added.

“The previous government rammed through the Cabinet various such decisions… The scrutiny will encompass the decisions made by the previous administration during the past few months of its tenure,” Gowda said.

Another property being reviewed is a 40.07-acre tract in Channenahalli, South Bengaluru, allotted to an organisation, Jana Seva Trust. The revenue department has also directed its attention towards a 25-acre land sanctioned to the trust at Tavarekere in Bengaluru, officials said.

In Shivamogga, a two-acre land parcel belonging to the irrigation department was allotted to an organisation known as the Study, Research, and Training Centre. “Similarly, a 0.33-acre land in Mudhol [in Bagalkote district] was assigned for the construction of the BJP office, but it is now being reviewed by the government,” another senior official said, also declining to be named.

All these land parcels were allotted in the last thee-four months of the BJP-led government. The BJP lost the power to Congress in the Karnataka assembly polls last month.

HT reached out to Rashtrotthana Parishat and the Centre for Education and Social Studies for comments, but could not get a response immediately. Officials of Study, Research, and Training Centre were not available for a comment.

Revenue minister Gowda stressed that the evaluation will focus on determining whether these land grants served the public interest and contribute to societal welfare. “The government will honour the land grants if they are found to be legitimate, serving genuine organisations, and benefiting the public,” he said. “However, any grants that are deemed questionable or not in the public’s best interest will be reconsidered.”

BJP leader and former education minister BC Nagesh questioned the government’s decision to only review those land allotted during the BJP’s tenure. “Let them look into all allocations, why only BJP tenure?” Nagesh said. “The way Siddaramaiah is operating shows he is taking revenge. It is not right.”

Gowda, however, said the government’s objective was not to target any specific organisation based on religion or caste, but to ensure transparency and accountability in land allocations. “We cannot re-examine all land grants given by the previous government as it will hamper our work. That itself will become our job whereas people expect progress from us,” he added.

