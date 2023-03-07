Karnataka BJP chief's remarks against Rahul Gandhi prompt sharp reactions

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday sparked yet another controversy after his statements on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's marital status, which were met with strong rebuttal from several quarters, including ministers from his own party.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatra' in Ramanagara on Sunday.

Kateel was attending the BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatra' in Ramanagara on Sunday, where he alleged that Rahul Gandhi and former chief minister Siddaramaiah had asked people to not get the COVID-19 vaccines as it may cause impotence and other infertility issues.

"What did Rahul Gandhi say? Rahul Gandhi and (former Karnataka CM) Siddaramaiah asked people not to take the COVID vaccine as they will not be able to produce children. But Rahul and Siddaramaiah secretly took the vaccine at night," Kateel said.

"That's why our MLC Manjunath said Rahul Gandhi did not marry because he cannot have children," he further claimed. A video of the BJP leader making these statements is being circulated on social media.

These statements received flak from the opposition Congress, with the party's general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala calling Kateel a "joker".

"A 'Joker in BJP’s Circus' in Karnataka is suffering from perpetual 'verbal diarrhoea' - except that in his case, it is both - physical and mental. Since no one pays attention to him, he makes stupid statements to be in news. You guessed it right - it is Nalin Kumar Kateel. He should not be taken seriously" Surjewala tweeted.

"Such unwise ideologies are the hallmarks of BJP. They insult science and scientists. They oppose scientism. They promote superstitions. They promote defamation and should be consigned to the dustbin of history," he added in a second tweet.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday disfavoured the party leader's statements, saying, “I don't know in what context our president has made that remark but I'd like to keep myself away from this comment and I don't want to support this comment.”

The state BJP president has recently found himself in the middle of several similar controversies, the most recent one caused due to his remarks that the upcoming assembly polls are all about Tipu Sultan vs Savarkar. These developments come barely two months before the southern state is due to go into Assembly elections.

