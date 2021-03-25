Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka BJP core committee reconstituted with 13 members, 3 special invitees
Karnataka BJP core committee reconstituted with 13 members, 3 special invitees

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:12 PM IST
About 60 BJP legislators met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (in picture) on Thursday in what was seen as a show of strength and support for his administration.(PTI)

The BJP has reconstituted the 13 member core committee of the party's Karnataka state unit on Thursday.

As per the release issued by BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh, the 13 member include state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Pralhad Joahi and D V Sadanada Gowda, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol, C N Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi.

It also includes senior Ministers Jagadish Shettar, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka and B Sriramulu, along with state vice president Nirmal Kumar Surana and state general secretary B P Arun Kumar.

Arun Singh, who is also the nation general secretary in- charge of the state along with another national general secretary and MLA C T Ravi and national vice president and co-incharge of the state D K Aruna have been named as special invitees for the core committee meetings.

The core committee has been asked to meet at least once in a month.

Meanwhile, about 60 BJP legislators met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday in what was seen as a show of strength and support for his administration, amid reports of growing resentment within, following open expression of displeasure by senior MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

"MLAs had come to meet me and discuss issues in their constituency, MLA Renukacharya had sought for such a meeting.

Couple of days ago 25 MLAs met me, today about 60 of them met me," Yediyurappa said after the meeting.

Noting that the discussion was regarding issues in their constituencies and working towards winning the upcoming by- elections, he said, "we have unanimously decided to work together unitedly. I thank them."Thanking Yediyurappa for funds allocated to developmental activities in their constituencies, Renukacharya, who is also CM's political secretary said, "MLAs told him (Yediyurappa) that they are with him, you continue as Chief Minister and keep up the good work of the government."

Topics
bjp karnataka karnataka bs yediyurappa
