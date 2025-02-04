Karnataka BJP rift: Fighting to cleanse party, not for any position, says Yatnal

Amid a factional rift within the party, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, along with a group of party leaders seeking the ouster of B Y Vijayendra from the post of Karnataka unit president, said on Monday that their fight is to cleanse the party, not for any position. Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal (Source: ANI)

The Bijapur City MLA repeatedly targeted Vijayendra and his father—veteran leader B S Yediyurappa—accusing them of "nepotism" and "corruption".

While leaders from Yatnal's faction, such as Ramesh Jarkiholi (MLA) and Kumar Bangarappa, who are up in arms against Vijayendra, are already in New Delhi to meet high-command leaders regarding their concerns, Yatnal is also expected to travel to the national capital.

According to party sources, Bangarappa met the party's national general secretary (organisation), B L Santosh, while Jarkiholi met Nadda and a few other leaders.

"All national leaders have given us time for a meeting, so don’t worry. Would we go without a plan? Are we mad? Everything will be sorted out if Vijayendra goes," Yatnal told reporters in response to a question.

Noting that three things should be made clear to the high command, he said, "They are keeping the corrupt family away, keeping the BJP away from dynasty politics, and that the BJP doesn't need non-Hindutva leadership.

"We (the party) say no to dynasty politics. I haven't engaged in dynasty politics so far. If he (Vijayendra) is made president once again, I will also demand a position for my son. I will ask that my son, too, be fielded for elections, as there are already three members of the Yediyurappa family in politics, including Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra," he said.

Vijayendra was appointed as the state BJP president in November 2023. His elevation caused heartburn within the BJP, with several senior leaders repeatedly expressing their disgruntlement over his leadership and style of functioning. The Shikaripura MLA has been unable to douse the fire.

Several leaders, especially Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father, Yediyurappa, for trying to keep the party under their control.

Averring that his team's fight is not for any post but to cleanse the party, Yatnal said, "It is to make it as pure as the Ganga. I have no expectations of becoming the state president."

Reiterating their stand on contesting against Vijayendra for the party president post in the ongoing organisational polls, he said, "From our faction, we have decided on candidates for the president's post based on community, such as who should be chosen if the opportunity is given to backward classes, Dalits, or Lingayats. Accordingly, we will proceed. If the opportunity is given to the Lingayat community, I am ready."

On Kumar Bangarappa meeting with the party's national general secretary B L Santosh in Delhi, Yatnal said that they have decided among themselves who should meet which leader, instead of everyone going to one place.

"Almost all the parliament members are with us, except for one or two, like Vijayendra's elder brother (B Y Raghavendra)," he said.

Amid the ongoing organisational polls, Vijayendra expressed confidence on Monday about continuing to helm the state unit. He also hoped for a 'happy ending' in the outcome of the state presidential polls.

Responding to this, Yatnal said today, "Let the election happen. There is democracy; we will not back down. The importance of the election should be understood. Let the election happen, and we will present things to the party workers. Let him (Vijayendra), too."

Yatnal even claimed that Vijayendra, six months ago, had sent a three-member team for negotiations with him, along with an offer to send him to national politics by recommending his name for the party's national general secretary post, but he rejected it.

"Let him (Vijayendra) become national general secretary; he knows English well, I don't know English. Vijayendra had sent three people—N Ravi Kumar, Veeranna Charantimath, and Abhay Patil—to me for negotiations six months ago, offering to recommend my name for the post of party national general secretary. I said, let Vijayendra go, as he knows English well. I know Hindi and Kannada, so I will be here," he added.