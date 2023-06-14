Karnataka BJP seeks more time to decide on LoP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit on Tuesday sought two more days to elect the leader of the opposition for the legislative assembly council and the party’s state president. Senior legislators BY Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, has announced that the party will select the leader of the opposition during this time frame.

When asked about the possibility of becoming the state president, Vijayendra stated that there have been no discussions within the party regarding him being appointed to the position. “No matter, whoever becomes the president, we will strongly build the party in Karnataka,” he said.

Those in the know of the development said that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with senior leaders Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad, are among the contenders for the position of leader of the opposition in the assembly. However, the party is also considering Vijayendra for the post and is interested in selecting a leader from the OBC or Dalit communities for the role.

BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari is a likely candidate for the position. Additionally, the party is contemplating appointing a Vokkaliga leader as the state party president. Leaders such as R Ashoka and CN Ashwath Narayan are also in the race for the role.

While no final decisions have been made yet, the party intends to ensure representation for the Lingayat, Vokkaliga, and OBC or Dalit communities, sending a message of inclusivity and appropriate representation for all the state’s communities.

In response to a question, Bommai affirmed that there is no delay in appointing the leader of the opposition, and as per tradition, the appointment will take place once the Legislature session is convened. He clarified that he is not seeking the position of opposition leader.

To another query, he said that there is no question of national leaders getting upset over the results. “I have already owned moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the elections. When I have taken the responsibility for the poll debacle, the question of giving reasons for the defeat of legislators will not arise at all,” he said.

Meanwhile sitting BJP state unit chief Naleel Kumar Kateel facing backlash from BJP workers, especially in his home district of Dakshin Kannada. “We have appealed to the party leaders to refrain from nominating him as a candidate for the next Lok Sabha elections,” said a former MLA who didn’t wish to be named.

“There are also allegations that Nalin did not fulfil his responsibilities adequately during the election campaign. “The primary accusation against him is that he is inaccessible to his constituency’s residents when their needs arise. So, just like what happened in the Assembly election, there is a need for a complete change in candidates,” the leader added.

Meanwhile, The BJP lost the Karnataka assembly polls as it could not work in the southern state the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi works at the national level and also failed to set a proper narrative before elections, party general secretary CT Ravi said.

“The BJP has managed to secure its own vote. Due to guarantee card (pre-poll promises made by Congress), we lost 100-200 votes in each polling booth,” he said. The general secretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu said the BJP could not set a proper narrative in Karnataka head of polls last month, which was one of the reasons for its loss in the southern state. The BJP failed to retain power in Karnataka “as we could not work like PM at the national level”, said Ravi.