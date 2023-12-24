Karnataka BJP warns of stir amid talks of hijab ban withdrawal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has warned the state government of staging a protest over chief minister Siddaramaiah’s recent announcement that the government is considering to withdraw the order restricting the use of hijab in educational institutes, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The development comes after chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government is considering to withdraw hijab ban. (AP)

BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of politicising the future of children in the state and warned of street protests if the government goes on to rescind the order.

“When he realises that they won’t win any seat at the Lok Sabha election, they remember hijab or the caste census… why are you playing with the future of the children? At least spare the schools from your politics. I request you not to drag school children into your politics… if the government doesn’t take its statement back, we will hit the street in protest,” Vijayendra said to reporters in Davangere.

The BJP’s reaction comes a day after chief minister Siddaramaiah initially mentioned that restrictions on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state would be lifted from December 23. However, on Saturday, the CM clarified that the administration was only contemplating lifting the ban, and a decision would be made after discussions at the government level.

Siddaramaiah’s statements prompted sharp criticism from the BJP, accusing him of indulging in “appeasement politics.”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, speaking during the ‘Sankeerthana Yatra’ as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, dared the CM on the proposal to withdraw the hijab order, alleging that Siddaramaiah is sowing seeds of differences among the people.

Pointing out at the CM’s recent statement of proposing to withdraw the order on hijab, he said, “The CM has spoken about lifting the ban on hijab. Does he have the power to do it?”

Muskan Khan, a student known for confronting saffron shawl-wearing students at her college in Mandya, expressed happiness at the potential withdrawal of the hijab ban. Muskan, who had dropped out of college along with others after the ban, thanked the chief minister for restoring their rights and expressed her desire to return to complete her studies.

“I would like to thank the chief minister and all others for giving our rights back. As I was not allowed to wear a hijab, I dropped out of college and was doing other courses. As the ban has been withdrawn, I would like to go back and complete my studies,” Muskan Khan said.

“I want to go back to the same college and complete my studies with friends who are like brothers and sisters. I am also confident that the court will give us our rights. I will also appeal to all students who dropped out of the college to rejoin and complete their studies,” Muskan said.

Meanwhile, former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K Taraka Ramarao has slammed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for taking a “U-turn” on the hijab row. He said that the Congress party is known for breaking promises after coming to power.

When asked about his reaction to the lifting of the “ban” on hijab at Karnataka educational institutions, KTR said, “No, they have not lifted the ban yet. The Karnataka CM said that he is still thinking about it. This is what the Congress is popular for. Making promises before the elections and then breaking them by not fulfilling them. Not just in Karnataka, but it has been happening in Telangana as well.”

The hijab row initially erupted in January last year when six students of the Government Pre-University (PU) College in Udupi accused the institute’s administration of not allowing them to enter the premises while wearing hijab. The Muslim girls protested outside the institute after being denied entry.

In retaliation, several Hindu students started attending classes wearing saffron shawls in various educational institutions. As the issue escalated, the state government issued an order on February 5, 2022, barring students from wearing the hijab in state educational institutions that had prescribed a dress code, using powers conferred under the ‘Karnataka Education Act, 1983’.

This order was subsequently challenged in the high court, which issued an interim order on February 11, barring all religious symbols, including hijabs and saffron shawls, from being worn in classrooms.

On March 15 last year, the high court declared that wearing the hijab was not mandatory in Islam and upheld the February 5 executive order. The students then moved to the Supreme Court, which delivered a split verdict on the issue. The matter is now slated to be heard by a larger bench.

