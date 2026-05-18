Bengaluru, The JAC of road transport corporation workers' unions in Karnataka on Monday asserted that it will go ahead with an indefinite statewide bus strike starting May 20 if the government fails to meet its demands.

Karnataka bus strike from May 20 if govt fails to meet demands: Workers’ unions

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The primary demand is a 25 per cent salary hike for employees with effect from January 2024.

With workers from the four state-run transport corporations-Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation , Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation , North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation -expected to participate, the strike is likely to severely disrupt bus services across the state.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha on Monday directed employees of the state-run transport corporations not to join the proposed strike, warning of "no work, no pay" and disciplinary action against absentees.

In a circular issued to senior and divisional controlling officers, the KSRTC managing director said the proposed strike called by the Joint Action Committee of labour organisations was impermissible under existing legal provisions governing essential public utility services.

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{{^usCountry}} The Government of Karnataka has brought the services of the state road transport corporations under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act , 2013, the circular stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Government of Karnataka has brought the services of the state road transport corporations under the Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act , 2013, the circular stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With the strike likely to begin on May 20, negotiations were held at the Labour Commissioner's office on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the strike likely to begin on May 20, negotiations were held at the Labour Commissioner's office on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Joint Action Committee member Vijay Bhaskar said there may be another round of talks with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and possibly even with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Joint Action Committee member Vijay Bhaskar said there may be another round of talks with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and possibly even with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Let's see what happens," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Let's see what happens," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We explained the developments so far in the meeting. The management also reiterated its stand. It requested that the strike be postponed, considering ongoing examinations, and suggested deferring it until May 25, the date fixed for the next meeting. We did not accept this and rejected it categorically," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We explained the developments so far in the meeting. The management also reiterated its stand. It requested that the strike be postponed, considering ongoing examinations, and suggested deferring it until May 25, the date fixed for the next meeting. We did not accept this and rejected it categorically," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the strike was not sudden and that due notice had been given as per rules.

"There is still time until May 20. We are ready. The government should call a meeting at the level of the transport minister and the CM and resolve the demands amicably so that the strike can be avoided. If the government tries to delay or postpone discussions, we will not accept it," he said.

Responding to questions about a Public Interest Litigation filed in the High Court against the strike, Vijay Bhaskar said, "We will deal with it legally in court."

He also said the unions are open to discussions at any time if the government initiates talks.

The unions have demanded a 25 per cent salary hike retrospectively from January 1, 2024, rejecting the government's offer of a 12.5 per cent hike effective from April 2025.

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They are also demanding full arrears settlement. While the government has agreed to pay arrears for 26 months, employees are demanding payment for the full 38 months, amounting to ₹1,272 crore in a single instalment.

The workers also seek a merger of 31 per cent Dearness Allowance into basic pay, along with increases in daily bata and other allowances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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