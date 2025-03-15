Karnataka Cabinet grants 4% tender quota to Muslim contractors, amends KTPP Act

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave its nod for amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act aimed at providing 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors, PTI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

The Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide 'B' khatas to all unauthorised rural properties, similar to the exercise being carried out in urban areas, the report added.

The bill is expected to cover some 90 lakh rural properties that do not have khatas.

According to the sources, the Cabinet discussed a proposal to give 4.24 acres of land belonging to the Agriculture Department in Hebbal for the International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB) on a rent-free basis for two years.

Discussions were also held on approving financial assistance of ₹96.77 crore for reconstruction and replacement of equipment at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre after the January fire incident.

The Cabinet discussed measures to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the sources said.

It was decided to constitute an expert committee to suggest measures to revamp the KPSC and to set up a search committee to appoint KPSC members, they said.

Closure of new universities?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that a decision will be taken on the closure or continuation of new universities established in the state, during the previous BJP government, based on the findings of the cabinet sub-committee.

He said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar headed cabinet sub-committee tasked with reviewing the status of public universities in the state, is yet to submit its report to the government.

The chief minister said this in the Assembly when BJP MLA and former Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan sought discussion on the issue under an adjournment motion.