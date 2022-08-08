Karnataka CM Bommai constitutes body for policy and planning

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order, tweeted by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office, announcing the creation of a State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka(SITK), along the lines of the Union government’s Niti Aayog. This new body will replace the existing Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission.

In a tweet on Sunday, chief minister Basavraj Bommai said, “The State Government has issued an order to constitute the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission as “Karnataka State Transformation Agency” on model of the Central Policy Aayog under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister.”

Officials said that like the Niti Aayog sets forward looking goals for the national government, with its battery of government agencies and experts, the SITK will look to create sector specific priorities. Currently, the Niti Aayog’s stated objectives for the Centre include, “To design strategic and long-term policy and programme frameworks and initiatives, and monitor their progress and their efficacy. The lessons learned through monitoring and feedback will be used for making innovative improvements, including necessary mid-course corrections; To provide advice and encourage partnerships between key stakeholders and national and international like-minded think tanks, as well as educational and policy research institutions; to create a knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurial support system through a collaborative community of national and international experts, practitioners and other partners.

The chief minister’s office said that the state government will provide ₹150 crore per annum to the SITK, which will have eight domain experts representing the fields of planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy.

Officials also said that they will focus on achieving sustainable development goals by 2030, “contributing to New India” as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi. A battery of ministers and bureaucrats are expected to be involved in the new SITK, such as ministers of planning, finance, social welfare, agriculture, rural development and panchayati raj and urban development and education as special invitees.