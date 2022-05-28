Karnataka CM calls for abiding by HC's order after hijab issue resurfaces
After the hijab issue resurfaced in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called for abiding by the High Court order in the matter.
"There is no need of raising an issue. Court has already given its judgement. Everyone is following it, 99.99 per cent have followed. Whatever decision they take, it has to be followed. Students should leave all this Hijab issue and concentrate on their education," said Bommai.
Muslim students of University College in Managluru on Thursday visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms.
This came after the degree college, on May 16, issued a ban on hijab or a headscarf inside the campus. Students of Mangalore University College on Thursday staged a protest on the campus against wearing Hijab in classrooms.
The students condemned the college for failing to implement the Karnataka High Court's order on Hijab within educational institutions.
The hijab row in Karnataka erupted in January-February this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.
Stating that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court on March 16 dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijabs in classrooms.
The Court also upheld an order issued on February 5 by the state, which suggested that wearing hijabs can be restricted in government colleges where uniforms are prescribed -- and ruled that "prescription of a school uniform" is a "reasonable restriction" that is "Constitutionally permissible".
Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here
Regular maintenance works are going to affect Namma Metro's operations on the purple line after 9.30 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday. Bengaluru's Namma Metro usually runs from 5.30 am to 11 pm every day. Services are set to resume after 7 am on Sunday on the purple line as per normal schedule. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.
Acid attack on college girl in Muzaffarpur, under treatment at AIIMS Patna
A 17-year-old college student was injured in an acid attack in Kudhni locality on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur town during the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The incident occurred around 2am. The incident occurred at a village falling under Fakuli police outpost of Muzaffarpur. The girl's neighbours and relatives rushed her to the primary health centre, Kudhni, who referred her to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur for better treatment.
Delhi IAS officer travels by bus; Kejriwal lauds, says 'rare sight'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lauded Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra as he travelled by bus. "We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly amongst people," the chief minister tweeted. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot also commented, "Good to see commissioner transport Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus." Kundra also mentioned in one of his tweets that he was on the way to Najafgarh.
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in Punjab on temporary basis. A senior official in the security wing of Punjab Police said that the withdrawal has been made owing to activities related to the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6. In April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 people, including that of former ministers and MLAs.
Bengaluru: Depressed over mother's death, man dumps ₹1.3 cr BMW car in river
Villagers, fishermen and passers-by were alarmed when they saw a bright red BMW car in the middle of the Cauvery river in Srirangapatna in Karnataka. When it was established there was no one inside, the car was retrieved from the river. The car - a BMW X6 - costs around Rs. 1.3 crore ex-showroom.
