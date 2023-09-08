Karnataka CM, DCM participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary celebrations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday took part in the Yatra taken out in Ramanagara to celebrate one year of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar celebrated the one-year completion of Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ramanagara on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Arun Kumar Rao)

To mark the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress in different states is organizing foot marches and rallies.

Earlier in the day, party leader Rahul Gandhi, who spearheaded the footmarch, on the occasion, shared a video on X showing his 136-day journey, which covered a 4,000-km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"Crores of steps towards unity and love of Bharat Jodo Yatra have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country," he captioned the video. "The journey continues—till hatred vanishes, till India unites. This is my promise! he added.

The three-minute-ten-second video shows Rahul Gandhi's entire journey, his visit to different states, foot marches, and meetings with Congress leaders and workers during the yatra.

However, Rahul Gandhi couldn't join the celebration of Yatra's anniversary as he is out on a week-long Europe tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora.