Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Karnataka CM, DCM take out rally to mark one year of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Follow our liveblog for the latest news on political developments, weather, traffic, commute, crime and civic issues in the city.
Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital witnessed the Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary celebrations on Thursday, in which chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar both participated. The city has also been experiencing an alarming rise in dengue cases, with more than 3,200 cases being reported in the span of two months.
In the realm of politics, Karnataka Congress leaders have been engaged in a spat with the Central leadership over rice supply for the state's Anna Bhagya scheme. Read more on it here
Bengaluru has meanwhile been observing a wet weather this month after a dry spell in late August, along with continued scheduled power outages.
Coming to crime, customs officials at the city's Kempegowda International Airport seized 55 ball pythons, 17 king cobras and six capuchin monkeys that were found in a baggage that arrived on an Air Asia flight from Bangkok.
In other news, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will be launched by this year-end or January 2024, which will reduce the travel time between the two metros to just two hours.
- Sep 08, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Officials meet to review situation after alarming rise in dengue cases
Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao held a meeting with officials from the Bengaluru civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to discuss the rise in dengue cases in the city.
- Sep 08, 2023 09:32 AM IST
Heavy congestion as devotees flock to ISKCON temple
The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory, stating that there is heavy congestion around the ISKCON temple near the West of Chord Road due to a huge influx of devotees amidst heavy rain. “Road users are requested to avoid Tumkur Road (between circle Maramma temple and MEI signal) and Sir CV Raman Road (from Mekri Circle towards IISc). Diversions have been made. Please use alternate roads,” traffic cops posted on social media.
- Sep 08, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Karnataka CM, DCM take out rally to mark one year of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar took part in the first anniversary celebrations of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Bengaluru, and organised marches across the state to mark the occasion.