Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Karnataka CM, DCM take out rally to mark one year of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital witnessed the Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary celebrations on Thursday, in which chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar both participated. The city has also been experiencing an alarming rise in dengue cases, with more than 3,200 cases being reported in the span of two months. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar during roadshow as they celebrate one year of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ramanagara. (ANI Photo)(Arun Kumar Rao)

In the realm of politics, Karnataka Congress leaders have been engaged in a spat with the Central leadership over rice supply for the state's Anna Bhagya scheme. Read more on it here

Bengaluru has meanwhile been observing a wet weather this month after a dry spell in late August, along with continued scheduled power outages.

Coming to crime, customs officials at the city's Kempegowda International Airport seized 55 ball pythons, 17 king cobras and six capuchin monkeys that were found in a baggage that arrived on an Air Asia flight from Bangkok.

In other news, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will be launched by this year-end or January 2024, which will reduce the travel time between the two metros to just two hours.

