JDS to revamp strategy in Karnataka; may support BJP in Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and local body elections in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an effort to strengthen the party base at the grassroots across Karnataka. Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy recently in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)

In connection with this, a meeting was held on Wednesday in the state capital at the residence of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in the presence of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

As per party sources, opinions have been sought by the MLAs, ex-MLAs, and senior party leaders about supporting the BJP in Lok Sabha election. Most leaders have given their opinion in favour of an alliance with the BJP.

READ | Ex-PM Deve Gowda to miss G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu. Here's why

The final call will be taken by Party supremo HD Devegowda. With JDS not being invited to be a part of the joint opposition INDIA alliance the party is gravitating towards the BJP.

However, it will not be easy for the leadership to convince the party cadre given that the JDS enjoys signficant minority support especially in the Old Mysuru region of the state.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has claimed at various times that the JDS would fight alone, while HD Devegowda had said the party cadre were not slaves of any National party.

READ | ‘No action taken’: JDS targets Siddaramaiah over inaction on Cauvery dispute

Despite these claims the party which won only 19 seats in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections knows that its survival depends on supporting a larger national alliance.

In 2019 JDS had won just one Loksabha seat from the family pocket borough of Hassan where HD Devegowda had made way for grand nephew Prajwal Revanna. Now Prajwal Revanna's Loksabha membership is also at stake as the High court of Karnataka has disqualified him, stating that Prajwal had filed false affidavits during the 2018-2019 general election.

The BJP which enjoys the support of the Lingayats in Karnataka is looking to gain by allying with the JDS which has a strong base amongst the Vokkaligas the other dominant caste in Karnataka.