Karnataka CM, in Delhi, dials up Amit Shah to discuss Rajya Sabha candidate list

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached Delhi on Friday for his second visit in about 10 days, triggering speculation about a rejig in the state cabinet ahead of the elections due next year. However, he told reporters on Saturday morning that he did not meet Amit Shah and rather dialled him up.

"I came to Delhi yesterday evening. I had plans to meet Amit Shah ji. Due to his urgent engagement, I could talk to him over the phone only last night. I discussed in detail and shared with him the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls," the 62-year-old leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Bommai's visit to the national capital had set off talks of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffling or expansion.

Voices of discontent brewed within the ruling BJP last month, with party MLA M P Renukacharya, the political secretary of the CM, having expressed displeasure about the delay. Several party legislators are reportedly of the opinion that new faces should be inducted into the cabinet.

Bommai, who was in New Delhi on May 10 and 11, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the second day and held discussions about the much-awaited expansion or rejig of his cabinet. The chief minister is reportedly under pressure from aspirants to expand his Cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the assembly polls next year.

Bommai has also said he would review the rain situation in the state after his return. Several parts in the state were left flooded this week.

(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)