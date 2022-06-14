Karnataka CM in tears at ‘777 Charlie’ screening, remembers his furry companion

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was left teary-eyed while speaking about actor Rakshit Shetty's latest offering '777 Charlie' in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The movie is about the unexpected but inevitable bonding between a dog and a man stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle.

A report in news agency PTI said Bommai complimented the emotional storyline of the movie and its screenplay. He said, "Rakshit Shetty's character and his acting is superb, it is not easy to play this character. His acting by complementing the feelings of Charlie (the dog) and stitching both emotions is superb." The CM attended a screening of the movie on Monday night along with Shetty. The film has been receiving rave reviews ever since its release.

The Karnataka CM broke down in tears as the film reminded him of his own pet dog who passed away last year.

"This film 100 per cent synchronises with emotions, especially the emotion of a dog, who expresses its emotions through eyes...the film is superb and every one should watch... I always say it is unconditional love, which is pure. This cinema has brought out purity in love through Rakshit Shetty and Charlie," Bommai told reporters after the screening, and in a rare show of emotions, broke into tears.

In a video shared on Twitter, the overwhelmed CM is seen taking multiple pauses to finish his sentences while talking to the mas he is overwhelmed with emotions while speaking to the media.

@CMofKarnataka breaks down after watching Kannada movie Charlie 777. The movie is about bond between a dog and a human. CM Bommai remembered his dog Snooby which passed away last year and broke down. pic.twitter.com/ZQk3F2XRpP — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) June 14, 2022

Also Read: Mangaluru cops name their canine staff after Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie

Since its release, ‘777 Charlie’ is getting rave reviews and drawing large crowds in theatres. The Kiranraj K directorial features Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B Shetty, among others. According to a local report, the movie has earned around ₹6 crore on the first day of release.

"We run out of words to express our gratitude. We are beyond grateful to see Shri. @BSBommai, honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka accept our film with so much love," the official 777 Charlie film handle tweeted.

In the video shared by the team, the CM can be seen constantly wiping tears while watching the movie and afterwards.

We run out of words to express our gratitude. We are beyond grateful to see Shri. @BSBommai , honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka accept our film with so much love ??? pic.twitter.com/cTqL8zWBbb — 777 Charlie (@777CharlieMovie) June 14, 2022

Bommai bid farewell to his pet dog last year and is said to have recollected some his memories with his four-legged companion while watching the film, which made him all the more emotional. Bommai was accompanied by revenue minister R Ashoka and education minister BC Nagesh, among others.

(With PTI Inputs)