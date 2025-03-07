Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his record 16th budget today

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present his 16th budget today, emphasizing that it is not just a financial exercise but a roadmap for shaping the future of the state's seven crore citizens. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.(HT_PRINT)

He expressed confidence that his proposals reflect a sincere effort to ensure that every citizen of Karnataka benefits from at least one government scheme.

The 2025-26 budget size is expected to touch ₹4 lakh crore, an increase from the 3.71 lakh crore allocated in the current fiscal year. In a post on 'X,' Siddaramaiah highlighted the extensive consultations held in the past few days with cabinet ministers, senior officials, farmer leaders, representatives of minority and backward-class organizations, and religious leaders.

"I have made an effort to listen to the aspirations of people from all castes, races, and classes in a non-partisan manner and have tried to respond positively through this budget," he said according to news agency PTI.

"The budget is not merely a financial calculation on sheets of paper; it is a manual for shaping the future of seven crore Kannadigas. I am confident that I have made a sincere effort to make every citizen a beneficiary of some government scheme," he added.

A key challenge in this budget will be striking a balance between funding infrastructure and developmental projects while sustaining the five guarantee schemes of the government. In the 2024-25 budget, ₹52,000 crore was allocated to these schemes, and expectations are high for further financial commitments.

According to the PTI report, the CM may increase borrowings to fund developmental projects. Meanwhile, opposition BJP-JD(S) MLAs have demanded an additional ₹5 crore for the development of each MLA’s constituency.

A delegation led by BJP state president and MLA B Y Vijayendra, along with Leader of Opposition R Ashok, met Siddaramaiah today to submit their request. The BJP has also sought a ₹50 crore grant in the 2025-26 state budget for infrastructure, road construction, and basic facilities in all assembly constituencies.

