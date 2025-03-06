Bengaluru court defers bail decision for Kannada actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Bengaluru’s Economic Offences Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport on charges of gold smuggling. The ruling is expected on Friday, as investigative agencies push for her custody to further probe the case. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport on Monday.

Also Read - CM Siddaramaiah to present Karnataka Budget 2025 tomorrow: What to expect for Bengaluru?

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has reportedly sought a three-day custody, arguing that the case involves national security concerns and requires deeper investigation.

However, Rao’s legal team strongly opposed the request, contending that further custody is unwarranted. The prosecution, in response, asserted that objections to custody in such sensitive cases should not be entertained. Investigators also claimed that significant developments have emerged over the past two days, necessitating a multi-dimensional probe. The DRI suspects a larger syndicate operating behind the scenes, making Rao’s custodial interrogation essential.

DRI officials also pointed out protocol violations, emphasizing that certain crucial details could not be revealed in open court. If necessary, they assured the bench that case-sensitive findings could be submitted in a sealed cover.

Also Read - Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s bail plea to be heard today amid gold smuggling allegations

They further highlighted the Supreme Court directive, where the 40 days of custody is permissible in such cases.Following intense legal arguments, the judge ruled that a decision on the bail plea could only be taken after the completion of the initial investigation.

Ranya Rao was taken into custody at Bengaluru International Airport on Monday after a tip-off alerted officials to her alleged involvement in gold smuggling. Acting on intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the actress upon her arrival and discovered 14.8 kilograms of gold in her possession. Authorities believe she was attempting to smuggle the consignment into India, prompting an extensive probe into the network behind the operation.