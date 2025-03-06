CM Siddaramaiah to present Karnataka Budget 2025 tomorrow: What to expect for Bengaluru?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present his 16th state budget on March 7 at Vidhana Soudha. With keen anticipation surrounding this budget, the focus remains on how the Congress-led government will strike a balance between welfare initiatives and infrastructure development across the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present record 16th budget tomorrow.

Bengaluru’s expectations

As Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru continues to struggle with a host of civic challenges that demand immediate and sustainable solutions. The budget session, which commenced on March 3, has already seen significant discussions, including the tabling of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. This bill, presented by a joint committee in the Assembly, proposes the division of Bengaluru into seven corporations. While the BJP and JDS have opposed the move, the Chief Minister is expected to allocate a substantial portion of the budget to the city.

Additionally, key infrastructure projects, such as the proposed tunnel roads and a skydeck for Bengaluru, are likely to be addressed during the budget discussions. The government has also announced the development of parallel cities like KWIN City and SWIFT City to ease congestion in Bengaluru. A significant budgetary allocation is anticipated for these projects to ensure steady progress.

Furthermore, crucial metro projects, including the Blue Line and other ongoing extensions, require financial support to meet construction deadlines. Daily commuters, who frequently endure traffic gridlocks and poorly maintained roads, are hopeful that the budget will provide concrete solutions to improve Bengaluru’s urban mobility.

Focus on the Rest of Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah is expected to present a deficit budget again this year, as Karnataka continues its journey toward achieving a surplus. A major portion of the state’s expenditure is likely to be dedicated to the Congress government’s five flagship welfare schemes. These initiatives, which played a pivotal role in the party’s electoral success, helped lift many people out of poverty since their implementation, claimed the Congress earlier.

Regional balance is another key aspect of this year’s budget. The people of Kalyana Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka are hopeful for increased funding allocations to address their development needs. Ensuring an equitable distribution of resources across various regions remains a crucial challenge for the Chief Minister.

Additionally, the industrial sector anticipates significant government support through incentives and other hand-holding measures to encourage business growth and investment in the state. The budget is expected to outline strategies for boosting Karnataka’s economy while ensuring sustainable development across sectors.