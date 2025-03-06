Bengaluru human hair heist: Robbers steal 830 kg worth 1 crore from godown, case filed

A gang of robbers allegedly made away with 830 kg of human hair worth nearly ₹1 crore from a godown at Lakshmipura Cross in Bengaluru on February 28, as per a report by The Indian Express. ₹ 1 crore worth human hair stolen from Bengaluru trader.

According to police sources, the victim, 73-year-old Venkataswamy K, has been a veteran in the hair trade. He had relocated his stock from Hebbal to Lakshmipura Cross on February 12. His new storage facility, situated in the basement of a commercial complex, contained 27 bags of processed hair designated for export.

As per Venkataswamy’s complaint with the Soladevanahalli police, a group of six culprits reached the godown after midnight in a Mahindra Bolero SUV. They reportedly used iron rods to force open the shutter, hauled out the bags of hair, and loaded them into their vehicle before escaping.

A local resident, who noticed the men shifting the bags, assumed they were authorized handlers. The individuals were conversing in Telugu while coordinating the loading process, leading the resident to believe it was a routine operation. Meanwhile, another passerby spotted loose strands of hair strewn along the road, which raised his suspicions. Realizing something was amiss, he immediately dialed the police helpline and provided the location details.

A Hoysala patrol team promptly arrived at the scene and found the godown’s shutter partially open. The officers informed other shop owners in the building, and by 1:50 am, Venkataswamy was notified about the break-in.

Venkataswamy suspects that someone within the trade might have orchestrated the heist. CCTV cameras in adjacent buildings captured footage of the suspects and their getaway vehicle. However, the visuals were unclear, and the vehicle’s registration plate was not visible, posing a challenge for identification.

Authorities have registered a case under sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, means of transportation, or place of worship) and 331 (punishment for house trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is underway to track down the culprits.