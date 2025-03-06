Menu Explore
Lokayukta raids places of eight government officers in Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 06, 2025 02:18 PM IST

According to the Lokayukta sources, the raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Davangere and Bagalkote districts.

The Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday raided places related to eight government officers in various parts of Karnataka who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Lokayukta sources said they unearthed cash, jewels, lavish houses, high end vehicles and incriminating documents pertaining to their investments in real estate and various bonds
Lokayukta sources said they unearthed cash, jewels, lavish houses, high end vehicles and incriminating documents pertaining to their investments in real estate and various bonds(PTI)

According to the Lokayukta sources, the raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Davangere and Bagalkote districts.

The officers who were raided are T D Nanjundappa, Chief Engineer -Group A in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in Bengaluru; H B Kaleshappa, Executive Engineer Grade-1, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Highway Engineering in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; G Nagraj, Assistsnt Executive Engineer in in Kolar; Jagannath, Project Implementation Unit in Kalaburagi; G S Nagaraju, Dist Statistical Officer, Food Safety and quality Unit, Health Department, Davangere.

Other officers who were raided are Dr P Jagadish, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Tavarkere Primary Health Centre, Tumakuru; Malappa Sabanna Durgada First Division Assistant (FDA) in Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, Bagalkote; and Shivananda Shiva Shankar Kembhavi FDA, Housing Board, Vijayapura.

Lokayukta sources said they unearthed cash, jewels, lavish houses, high end vehicles and incriminating documents pertaining to their investments in real estate and various bonds.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
