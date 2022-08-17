Karnataka Cong requests officials to remove Savarkar's posters in Udupi
The Congress party in Udupi district requested the police and district administration to remove Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's posters installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations.
"We are worried because they (BJP) workers installed it today but can later tear it down themselves and create problems. They have deputed several police officials for the protection of the poster. It looks shameful. That is why we are objecting to it," said a local Congress leader.
Their move comes after Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.
"Section 144 of the CrPC imposed for next three days after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city," the police said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
"We do not decide anything on the basis of religion. Peace must prevail in the state and we have to maintain law and order here. We will hold a thorough investigation because such events should not happen here again and following this particular case, four people have been arrested so far," he added.
He also took a dig at the leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah over his comment on 'Savarkar poster' by saying that he only loves vote and we love Savarkar. "What he knows about Savarkar," he said.
"Savarkar fought for the freedom of the country, so what is wrong with installing his poster and his family was jailed for twelve years," he said.
The Karnataka Police arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.
The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru where a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress 'Freedom Walk' program on August 15.
-
Bihar: 27 kanwariyas injured after bus hits divider near Purnia
At least 27 kanwariyas were injured, eight of them seriously, when a bus bound to Kishanganj from Deoghar hit the divider on NH-31 near Kajra bridge under Dagarua police station about 15km from Purnia district headquarters on Wednesday morning. Station house officer, Dagarua Ramchandra Mandal claimed the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver. An injured, identified as Ghan Shyam Pandit, said they were returning from Deoghar and were on their way to Chhatarghat in Kishanganj.
-
AAP women's wing files complaint against Priyank Kharge for ‘derogatory’ remark
The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, seeking action against former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge over his lewd remark that women seeking government jobs in the BJP-ruled state have to give sexual favours. "MLA Priyank Kharge has spoken out against women during an event in Kalaburagi on August 12," AAP's Bengaluru women's wing president, Kushala Swamy, told reporters here.
-
Declare Basti, eastern UP as drought-hit: BJP MP in letter to Yogi Adityanath
LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harish Dewedi has asked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to declare Basti and eastern UP as drought-hit, the second UP leader to make the demand in view of deficient rainfall in large parts of the state. According to the India meteorological department data, Uttar Pradesh has received 45% less rainfall this monsoon till August 16.
-
MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, kin escape unhurt after truck rams into his car
A truck rammed into the official car of Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat in Dewas district of the state when he was travelling to Bhopal with his family members, but all of them escaped unhurt, a police official said. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on Dewas Bypass road, he said. Police officials reached the spot after the accident and the driver of the truck was detained.
-
Amritsar IED seizure: Police probing terror angle, teams sent to different states to round up suspects
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of a sub-inspector in the Ranjit Avenue area, police on Wednesday said they have sent their teams to different states to arrest the suspects after getting some clues. Additional director general of police (ADGP), internal security, RN Dhoke said the IED weighed about 2.7kg and contained RDX. Sub inspector Dilbagh Singh's driver had noticed the explosive while cleaning the vehicle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics