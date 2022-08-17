Karnataka Cong requests officials to remove Savarkar's posters in Udupi

The Congress party in Udupi district requested the police and district administration to remove Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's posters installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations.

"We are worried because they (BJP) workers installed it today but can later tear it down themselves and create problems. They have deputed several police officials for the protection of the poster. It looks shameful. That is why we are objecting to it," said a local Congress leader.

Their move comes after Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.

"Section 144 of the CrPC imposed for next three days after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city," the police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.

"We do not decide anything on the basis of religion. Peace must prevail in the state and we have to maintain law and order here. We will hold a thorough investigation because such events should not happen here again and following this particular case, four people have been arrested so far," he added.

He also took a dig at the leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah over his comment on 'Savarkar poster' by saying that he only loves vote and we love Savarkar. "What he knows about Savarkar," he said.

"Savarkar fought for the freedom of the country, so what is wrong with installing his poster and his family was jailed for twelve years," he said.

The Karnataka Police arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru where a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress 'Freedom Walk' program on August 15.