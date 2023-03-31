Karnataka Congress launches 'first-time youth voters' campaign

Congress party launched the "first-time youth voters" campaign on Thursday ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections in May.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutta along with others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Celebrate your Vote" is the campaign theme coined by the Grand Old Party.

While launching the campaign, Congress leader Abhishek Dutta also announced that state youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah will be overall in-charge of this "first-time youth voter" campaign.

The campaign is focused on the 18 to 23 age group, especially first-time voters.

Inaugurating the website dedicated to this unique campaign, Abhishek Dutta said, "The youth Congress workers will visit each and every college and university and prevail upon the youths the importance of participating in the democratic process."

READ | Mandya: Complaint against Shivakumar over cash row

"Your vote is your right is what we are going to tell the youth voters. We will hold skits, interactive sessions and workshops to create awareness among the youth about the importance of voting," Raksha Ramaiah said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek Dutta said that his party has announced providing ₹3,000 to unemployed youth for two years and ₹1,500 to diploma holders.

"Youths are not getting jobs due to the BJP government's lopsided policy. The unemployed youths are becoming a burden on their parents. Our scheme to provide ₹3,000 per month will help the family to a great extent," Dutta added.

Raksha Ramaiah said, "The Congress government will fill up the 2.50 lakh vacant posts in the government and also create employment opportunities to the extent of 10 to 15 lakhs per year in the private sector."

READ | Congress announces 124 candidates for Karnataka polls, Siddharamaiah gets Varuna

When asked if he is contesting the assembly elections, Raksha Ramaiah said, "My focus is to carry the party's message to each and every youth."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But if the party asks me to contest, I will contest. I am a loyal and disciplined soldier of the party," he added.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference here.

Detailing the data of the electors, the CEC said that there are a total of 5.21 crores in the state and the number of 100 plus voters is 16,976.

He informed that over 58,000 polling stations would be set up across the state.