The Karnataka Congress on Thursday announced the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme that provides free 10kg rice every month for people below poverty line (BPL) in the state, if elected to power. Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka, this is the third major poll promise by the grand old party.

Karnataka Congress promises 10kg free rice for BPL families, if voted to power

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking with the reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) DK Shivakumar said, “I feel very happy to announce the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme for the poor people of the state. If Congress comes to power, our government will provide free rice of 10kg every month to people below the poverty line.”

In January, the state unit of Congress announced the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme for the women of Karnataka. Under this scheme each housewife in the state is promised Rs. 2,000 per month if the party is voted to power. The scheme - which the party said would benefit 1.5 crore housewives - was made in the presence of senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in the state for the party's 'Na Nayaki' event at Bengaluru. The party also promised to provide every household in the state with 200 units of free electricity, every month after forming the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - K'taka Congress promises monthly ₹2k to each housewife if voted to power

Tha party claimed that these schemes will help Kannadigas fight the inflation in the state and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare.

The ruling BJP also announced that their government would provide Rs. 2,000 to families below poverty line if the party retains power in upcoming elections. The assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in April or May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON