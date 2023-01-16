K'taka Congress promises monthly 2k to each housewife if voted to power

The Karnataka Congress on Monday announced the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme ahead of an Assembly election later this year. Under this scheme each housewife in the state is promised ₹2,000 per month if the party is voted to power. The scheme - which the party said would benefit 1.5 crore housewives - was made in the presence of senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in the state for the party's 'Na Nayaki' event at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was predictably critical of the scheme and labelled it 'another lie' by the opposition party. The BJP also accused Congress-ruled states of 'atrocities against women'. "Ignored women empowerment, rape charges and atrocities against women left unquestioned in the Congress-ruled states... now she (Priyanka Gandhi) will implement a project called Gruha Lakshmi, which is a continuation of... series of guaranteed lies."

"The people of the state are aware of this stupidity..." the Karnataka BJP tweeted.

The Congress' announcement comes days after the party promised 200 units of free electricity every month to to all households in the state.

"To help Kannadigas fight onslaught of price rise and save for essentials like food, education for children, and healthcare, the Congress on coming to power (will) provide 200 units electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka," state boss DK Shivakumar said.

The election in the southern state is likely to be held in April or May.

